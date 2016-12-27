Congressman Disrespects Cop… Trey Gowdy DEMOLISHES Him!

There’s a reason so many conservatives love Trey Gowdy. He isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said, and he isn’t intimidated by anyone. He’s had a lot of epic moments, but this one — where he rips an anti-police congressman to shreds — may be one of his best.

In 2015, Hank Johnson — the congressman who thought sending more Marines to Guam would cause the island to “tip over” — was questioning a police officer on illegal immigration. Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Paul Babeau was accused by Johnson of not supporting any immigration from “south of the border”.

Then Gowdy stepped in.

Johnson tried desperately to keep arguing his point with Gowdy, but he wasn’t having it. He made his point, refused to be intimidated, and then once he had finished, he ignored him completely. And meanwhile, the only defense liberals have is to call anyone who disagrees with them a racist.

Way to go, Gowdy!