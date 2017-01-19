EXCUSE ME, WHAT? DC Police Monitoring Inauguration Protesters PROHIBITED To Use Body Cams

This is just insane. Police officers working the Inauguration will have body cams on them, but they aren’t being allowed to turn them on unless they are arresting someone. Those body cams are what catch the commission of crimes. And many times if they aren’t already on, in the heat of the moment when stuff is going down, officers forget to turn them on or don’t have a chance to. Then they are blamed for it. Those cams protect not only those being arrested, but the cops themselves.

So, let me get this straight… during the Inauguration of Donald Trump, possibly the most threatened candidate in history, a law is going to keep those cameras off. And you can just bet that if something goes sideways (and it probably will), they will blame the police officers for it. Donald Trump won’t, but the left will. This law benefits Black Lives Matter and other radical terrorist groups. It is designed to hurt police officers and should not be tolerated.

From Blue Lives Matter:

DC Police Must Keep Body Cameras Off On Inauguration Day Washington DC – All DC Police Officers have recently been outfitted with body cameras, but they will be in serious trouble if they have them on during the Inauguration Day protests. NBC News 4’s Mark Segraves reported that it’s “against the law” for body cameras to be on while police are at protests unless the officer is required to take action. This means that officers can turn the cameras on when they want to arrest somebody, but they will be unable to capture what led up to the arrest. America has a lot of recent experience with Black Lives Matter protests devolving into riots. Oftentimes, the only lead to determining the identities of criminal rioters is camera footage. In the 2015 Baltimore riots, Donta Betts was captured on camera squirting lighter fluid on propane tanks. At the Portland election riots November 2016, Mateen Shaheed was captured on camera causing $50,000 worth of damage. During the 2016 Charlotte riots, police were able to use footage to identify the killer who gunned down Justin Carr.

The police typically send cameramen to protests to get everything on video to cover their actions. Because you just know that the leftists are waiting to pounce on them given any chance at all. Case in point:

Following the Ferguson rioting, a $41.5 million dollar lawsuit against the city was dismissed by a judge when video shows that the complainants were lying. Robert Patrick with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, Tracey White, alleged she and her 17-year-old son were violently arrested inside a Ferguson McDonald’s. She further embellished the story claiming that officers with rifles converged on them “like something out of a movie.” White stated that as she tried to give her son an iPad she was carrying they arrested her son, and as she protested the treatment of her son she too was thrown to the ground and arrested while officers used racial slurs. White must have forgotten, or not known, that videos actually showed her being arrested a block away from the McDonald’s. “She agreed that video showed an officer placing hand ties on her, and that she was not on the ground, and that there was no knee in her back,” Autrey wrote. “No racial epithets or slurs were used against Tracey White.”

Criminals and groups know that camera evidence is their greatest threat during a protest. They manage to convince government officials of persecution and the next thing you know, the police are hamstrung and once again hung out to dry. Frankly, the moves by the left strike me as just evil. They don’t want protesters videoed, but they do want cops recorded. While the ACLU is pushing to prohibit police recording citizens in public, they are also pushing an app called “Mobile Justice” for people to use to record the police and send the recordings to the ACLU for review.

This boils down to letting criminals do whatever they want while slapping the police over every move they make. That’s severely messed up. Black Lives Matter will join #DisruptJ20, ANSWER, Black Bloc and roughly 100 other radical groups at this Inauguration. There is bound to be criminal activity and thanks to this insanity, many of them will get away with it. Unless of course they run into Bikers for Trump, then the tables will turn.