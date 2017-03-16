HERO: McDonald’s Worker Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window to Save a Cop’s LIFE!

What would you do if you saw someone struggling to breathe? For one heroic McDonald’s worker, he didn’t hesitate for a minute. When Pedro Viloria saw a woman in his drive-thru suffering a medical emergency, he jumped right through the window to save her.

After ordering her food, the woman — who was an off-duty police officer — came up to the drive-thru window, where Viloria noticed that she was struggling to breathe. “In that moment, I thought, I’d rather save that woman’s life. I see she’s like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like “ahh”, and basically I thought something was going wrong,” Viloria explained.

A moment later, she pulled away… and then lost consciousness, crashing her SUV into a barrier. He leapt out of the drive-thru window to check on her, and saw that she was passed out, with her children scared in the backseat. Viloria sprinted back inside to get help, and he and another employee rushed out to help her and perform CPR.

A paramedic and an off-duty firefighter both also happened to be in the restaurant at the time, and both also came to help the officer.

McDonald’s quickly released a statement praising Viloria’s actions. “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman,” the statement read. “And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick thinking and action were everything in that moment.”

Thank you to Viloria and everyone else whose heroic actions saved the life of this officer!