WARNING: Antifa Moving To Major U.S. City- Demanding Seizure Of Property And Violence On Blue Lives

WARNING: Antifa Moving To Major U.S. City- Demanding Seizure Of Property And Violence On Blue Lives
25 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Did you know that Antifa operates like IKEA? They announce which cities they’ll be moving into next, and this time it’s Philadelphia. But they’re not going to be selling Swedish meatballs, they’re trying to start a revolution that includes the use of force and violence against police offices. Oh, and stealing your property.

As reported by our friends at The Daily Caller,

An armed Antifa group is launching a new cell in Philadelphia, with support from the “alt-left” alternative media.

The group currently hosts anti-police workshops called “Our Enemies in Blue.” The group draws inspiration from convicted murderers and calls for violence against the police, theft of goods, and armed insurrection.

Antifa websites like It’s Going Down, Sub.Media and Insurrection News have been promoting the group, which calls itself the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement, calling on their readers to donate to a Fundrazr account for the creation of the new cell.

The “It’s Going Down” press release is so overblown and crazy, you’d swear it was published by someone who works for CNN (emphasis mine)

With the growth of each new branch we inch ever closer to the day when we can realize our revolutionary aspirations, live in a world of true freedom, and decisively eradicate the abhorrence of 21st century slavery.

Immersed in these struggles, against the state and its white supremacist militias, we are developing the capacity to liberate ourselves and others. We fight side by side with those facing state and reactionary violence and with each person we free from captivity the stronger we grow. As demonstrated by our resistance in Charlottesville, we will not cede one inch of ground to racists. As each new collective forms, we begin to create new political realities and continue the march together against white supremacy and for a dignified world.

Oh, and there’s a yuge banner right underneath this screed asking you to please send them money.

Boy, for a bunch of communists they sure want some of that capitalism to be sent their way, don’t they?

h/t The Young Cons

Margaret M.

Internet Specialist at Warfare Media.

More articles by Margaret M.

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend