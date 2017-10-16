Apple VP of Inclusion and Diversity Suggests White Guys Can Be Diverse Too, Is Quickly Whipped Back Into Line

Is there room for male Caucasians in a diverse utopia? Not much, to judge by the outraged reaction correctly pigmented Apple VP of Inclusion and Diversity Denise Young Smith got for suggesting that white guys can be diverse too:

“Diversity is the human experience,” Smith said. “I get a little bit frustrated when diversity or the term diversity is tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT.”

That was well received by the crowd at the One Young World Summit in Bogota, Colombia last week. But then Ms. Smith said this:

“There can be 12 white blue-eyed blonde men in a room and they are going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation,” Smith said.

In the homogeneously progressive tech world, heads exploded.

Only white guys who construct a public identity around depraved sexual proclivities can possibly qualify as diverse. The rest are villains to be displaced.

Acknowledging that people are individuals, not interchangeable representatives of identity groups, undermines liberal ideology and is therefore a serious thought crime.

Smith issued the standard groveling apology that we have come to expect of those who step outside the bounds of politically permissible thought.

