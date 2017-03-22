To Save the Bees, Cheerios Has Been Distributing Seeds of Noxious Invading Species

To Save the Bees, Cheerios Has Been Distributing Seeds of Noxious Invading Species
Dave Blount
Cheerios should have left off its moonbatty virtue signaling after parent company General Mills spent $zillions to promote interracial marriage during the Super Bowl a couple years back. Instead, it had to save the bees:

The brand recently announced that it would mail out free wildflower seeds as part of its “Save the Bees” campaign.

The seeds, once planted, were meant to provide more nectar for the declining bee population.

As of Friday, Cheerios had sent out 1.5 billion seeds on behalf of the bees.

There’s one problem with Cheerios’ charitable effort, however: some of the wildflower species included in the packet of seeds can do serious damage to various ecosystems across the US, reports Lifehacker.

Included are seeds for invasive species that are banned in some states for crowding out other species, using up their resources, and even spreading disease.

Maybe it would be best for all concerned if Cheerios dropped the social engineering and envirocrusader posturing and just focused on manufacturing breakfast cereal. It might even help their sales.

That’s moonbattery for you: noxious and invasive.

