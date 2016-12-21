Students of Color Conference Degenerates Into Oppression Olympics

Cultural Marxist balkanization is an effective strategy for destroying a society, but useless for creating a new one on the ashes of the old. Last month’s University of California Students of Color Conference demonstrates why. UCLA student Jacqueline Alvarez reports:

[An] example of safe spaces gone wrong was the 2016 Students of Color Conference held [last] month, which hundreds of University of California students attended, including some of UCLA’s Undergraduate Students Association Council representatives. According to their mission statement, SOCC’s major goal was to “create a space to discuss, dissect, and create relevant solutions to issues surrounding students of color.” However, the conference eventually turned into a kind of “oppression Olympics,” where students argued over which minority group was oppressed the most rather than finding solidarity and understanding amongst each other.

More details from The College Fix:

The crux of the debate centered around the conference theme: “Fighting Anti-Blackness.” Apparently it was not communicated to students that the conference would have a particular theme this year. At the event, held at UC Irvine, students of different minority groups began arguing when it became known that the conference would focus almost exclusively on discrimination against the African American community. In one of the larger workshops, one of the students raised a question about why the only issues being discussed were those involving anti-blackness, prompting an African-American student to respond that black students are the most oppressed, to which a Muslim student made a comment about her people being bombed in the Middle East, according to Alvarez. This exchange, and others like it, resulted in the cancellation of several sessions on the second day of the conference, Alvarez said. Above all, conference participants each wanted to focus on their own particular minority issue, she said.

Moonbats who drove from all over the state to attend left early because they were upset.

The conference typically ends with a demonstration and protest in the community surrounding the school where it takes place, however Alvarez said that this year students felt conflicted about participating. “Students of other minority groups felt less inclined to protest for the causes of ‘Fighting anti-blackness’ and ‘Black Lives Matter,’” Alvarez said. “They did not think that these issues applied to them and therefore had no reason to protest for them.”

Once enough people reach this conclusion, cultural Marxism will no longer be an effective tool of social destruction, and America will once again be a healthy melting pot.

In the meantime, power belongs to whoever has the most victim status. Naturally, power-hungry groups will fight over this phony status like hyenas snarling at each other across a rotting carcass.

No gold medals were awarded at the Oppression Olympics.

