University Bans Long List of Common Terms Deemed Politically Incorrect

Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales has taken a leading role in reforming Newspeak by publishing a list of 34 terms that must no longer be used, along with the terms we must use instead so as not to fall into thoughtcrime:

Term – Suggested alternative

“Best man for the job” – Best person for the job

“Businessman/woman” – Businessperson, manager, executive

“Chairman/woman” – Chair, chairperson, convenor, head

“Charwoman, cleaning lady” – Cleaner

“Craftsman/woman” – Craftsperson, craft worker

“Delivery man” – Delivery clerk, courier

“Dear Sirs” – Dear Sir/Madam (or Madam/Sir)

“Fireman” – Fire-fighter

“Forefathers” – Ancestors, forebears

“Foreman/woman” – Supervisor, head juror

“Gentleman’s agreement” – Unwritten agreement, agreement based on trust

“Girls” (for adults) – Women

“Headmaster/mistress” – Head teacher

“Housewife” – Shopper, consumer, homemaker (depends on context)

“Layman” – Lay person

“Man” or “mankind” – Humanity, humankind, human race, people

“Man” (verb) eg man the desk – Operate, staff, work at

“Man in the street”, “common man” – Average/ordinary/typical citizen/person – but is there such a person?

“Man-hour” – Work-hour, labour time

“Man-made” – Artificial, manufactured, synthetic

“Manpower” – Human resources, labour force, staff, personnel, workers, workforce

“Miss/Mrs” – Ms unless a specific preference has been stated – though its common not to use titles at all these days

“Policeman/woman” – Police Officer

“Right-hand man” – Chief assistant

“Salesman/girl/woman” – Sales assistant/agent/clerk/representative/staff/worker

“Spokesman/woman” – Spokesperson, representative

“Sportsmanship” – Fairmess, good humour, sense of fair play

“Steward/ess” – Airline staff, flight attendant, cabin crew

“Tax man” – Tax officer/inspector

“Waitress” – Waiter, server

“Woman doctor” (or feminine forms of nouns eg actress, poetess) – Doctor (actor, poet etc)

“Working man”, “working mother/wife” – Wage-earner/taxpayer/worker

“Workman” – Worker/operative/trades person

“Workmanlike” – Efficient/proficient/skilful/thorough

Please note:

The policy also dictates that the phrases “homosexual” and “heterosexual” should not be used as they are “laden with the values of a previous time”.

That is, a time when people had morals, and were not so depraved as to revere depravity as an end in itself.

Revise your copy of the Newspeak dictionary accordingly. Only by restricting language can we restrict thought to within politically permissible parameters.

As Strident Conservative notes,

Over ninety percent of the universities in the United Kingdom restrict free speech on campus, and such restrictions are growing in America.

Soon thoughtcrime will be inconceivable, because we will not have the words to express it. Achieving this objective will require gradually limiting the vocabulary to ever fewer words.

