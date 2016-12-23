At University of Maryland, Still More Arrogant Cultural Marxist Demands

The leftist strategy known as Cultural Marxism entails destroying a society by playing off marginalized groups against the core population. For decades, liberals have encouraged people to define themselves as members of groups that deviate from the norm, to pretend that they are oppressed, and to make outrageous demands. College campuses now sound like kennels due the forceful barking of these increasingly arrogant and tyrannical demands, such as a recent list moonbats at the University of Maryland want to impose in the name of “marginalized student populations”:

The project, known as ProtectUMD, is a collaborative effort between 25 student organizations at the University of Maryland, including Students for Justice in Palestine, Bisexuals at Maryland, and the Black Student Union. There are 64 demands across 8 subsets of students—Marginalized, American Indian, Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, Muslim, Pro-Palestine, and Undocumented—including scholarships for “students of marginalized communities,” a ban on Columbus Day, beginning every on-campus event with an acknowledgement that “this is Indigenous Land,” that African American professors get tenure, that preferred pronouns are included on rosters, and that “queer diversity training” is required. Muslim students also want “one room in each major building designated for prayer” and “shuttle services to [the local mosque] for Muslim students to have access to a place of worship.” Among the Pro-Palestine demands, students want the administration to condemn the “conflation of Pro-Palestinian activism with Anti-Semitism,” claiming that “Pro-Palestinians do not reject the human rights of any group of people.”

Note that they not only demand special privileges and services, but the propagation of propaganda and the suppression of dissenting opinions.

If these bullies are marginalized, it is because they marginalize themselves in order to gain power over the rest of us.

They had better hope that the greater goal of destroying American society is never accomplished. Without the regular Americans that they feed on like remoras, they would soon be at each other’s throats. It’s happening already.

Sounds like a kennel.

