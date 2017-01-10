Black Professor Calls for Individual Reparation Accounts for Whites

The 620,000 lives lost in the U.S. Civil War were not enough. Systemic discrimination in the name of Affirmative Action isn’t enough. The $trillions confiscated and redistributed as welfare payments aren’t enough. The senseless violence isn’t enough. Not even Barack Obama is enough. Whites still need to be punished, even if the punishment is directly self-inflicted. So says luxuriantly oppressed Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson, in a nauseatingly obsequious interview with New York Times Magazine intended to promote his book Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America:

NYTM: At the end of your sermon, you do a “benediction” section, in which you talk about making reparations on the local and individual level: donating to groups like the United Negro College Fund or a scholarship program, but also, to cite your example from the book, paying “the black person who cuts your grass double what you might ordinarily pay.” That gave me pause! Dyson: Good! I used to say in church, “If the sermon ain’t making you a little bit uncomfortable, it ain’t effective.” Look, if it doesn’t cost you anything, you’re not really engaging in change; you’re engaging in convenience. You’re engaged in the overflow. I’m asking you to do stuff you wouldn’t ordinarily do. I’m asking you to think more seriously and strategically about why you possess what you possess.

According to liberal ideology, you don’t own wealth because you worked hard to create it. You own it because blacks are oppressed.

NYTM: I agree with reparations, but maybe this is my white privilege speaking: I can't imagine actually doing that. Dyson: That is what I meant by an I.R.A.: an individual reparations account. You ain't got to ask the government, you don't have to ask your local politician — this is what you, an individual, conscientious, "woke" citizen can do. NYTM: But charity can't be the end of it, right? The Koch brothers gave the United Negro College Fund $25 million, but I doubt you would consider them "woke." Dyson: No. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that charity is a poor substitute for justice. But I ain't turning $25 million down.

He sure ain’t.

Imagine a white guy who drops “ain’t” into every other sentence getting a prestigious high-paying gig like professor at high-priced Georgetown University. To get an idea of the quality of his scholarship, consider that apparently while he was working his scam at the University of Pennsylvania, Dyson

gave an Ivy League seminar in Great Religious Thinkers (at the time he was a professor of “religious studies”) which was solely devoted to the religious works of the rapper, gangster and convicted rapist Tupac Shakur.

Crude race hustlers like Dyson milk neurotic white guilt for power, privilege, position, and cold hard cash the way a dermatologist might milk pus from a festering carbuncle.

Dyson working his lucrative swindle.

