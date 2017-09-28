Dinesh D’Souza Completely LEVELS Kamala Harris Over Her Tweet About Segregation

Kamala Harris smug about racist Republicans; Dinesh D’Souza: Not So Fast.

Senator Harris, a Democrat from California is a possible candidate for the 2020 Presidential run against Donald Trump. The California primaries have been moved up in that state by several months, which could benefit Kamala’s schedule as the current Senator. With that in mind, we now get to enjoy seeing conservatives in the press eviscerate her for making stupid mistakes and in this case, by whitewashing Democratic history.

Here’s the photo that she tweeted, with the caption: “Sixty years ago today, nine Black students started at an all-white school following the Brown v. Board decision banning segregation.”

Sixty years ago today, nine Black students started at an all-white school following the Brown v. Board decision banning segregation. pic.twitter.com/792TRjsl7v — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2017

And here’s Dinesh’s response: “She forgot to mention that every segregation law in the South was passed by a Democratic legislature & signed by a Democratic governor.”

She forgot to mention that every segregation law in the South was passed by a Democratic legislature & signed by a Democratic governor https://t.co/RlesxYDIRX — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 26, 2017

Right now Kamala’s tweet has 9,300 retweets and Dinesh’s has over 10,800 retweets. Looks like more people are interested in spreading the message of the Republican side of things instead of the Democrats lies.

And more Twitter users chimed in:

Amazing how the Democrats forget history. Totally ignorant or just selective recall. https://t.co/t20S6MXE94 — Paula Byron Driscoll (@SweetPaulaDee) September 27, 2017

With California’s nomination shifting to March of 2018 (as signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown just this week), possible nominees will have to scramble to find funding for their campaigns. Californian campaigns are pricey ventures because buying into their media markets is a high-cost proposition. Now, instead of simply visiting California and raising money there, Democrats will be forced to campaign there as well. This will definitely benefit people who are already well-known to California Democratic voters… specifically, this will benefit Sen. Harris.

The author of the bill, State Senator Ricardo Lara said that it will “put California voters in the front seat in choosing our next president and will change our elections for the better.”

The Democrats could use a change for the better, but they might want to start by crashing their whole party into the ground and starting something less horrible.

The Democrats are the party of the KKK. The 1924 Democratic National Convention was called the “Klanbake” due to the heavy involvement of white hooded racists. Here’s a photo from the convention that the Democrats would like you to either forget, or if you won’t forget, they’ll stick to their stupid lie that “everything went opposite in the 1950s!! Republicans are now the KKK!!”

Last summer, Dinesh D’Souza attended the Democratic National Convention and reported that they had to put the Pledge of Allegiance on a teleprompter. So yeah, the Dems are still awful people.