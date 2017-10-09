PC Plague STRIKES Beloved Children’s Author- Dr. Seuss Mural Called Racist And REPLACED!

Things are getting out of control at a museum dedicated to a bestselling children’s book author in Springfield, Massachusetts.

At the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, a mural displaying a scene from one of the Doctor’s books has now been replaced after accusations that it was racist. The mural depicts a scene from the first book that Dr. Seuss wrote for kids called And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street. The mural shows several illustrations from the book, but the one that’s causing trouble is a “jarring racial stereotype of a Chinese man” carrying chopsticks and draw with a “pointed hat and slanted slit eyes.”

The “pointed hat” is the Asian conical hat which is used for sun and rain protection and is worn all across South and East Asian countries. It is usually warn by field and common workers and is also known as the “Asian rich hat” or “coolie hat.”

The mural has now been replaced after the complaints were registered in a letter from children’s authors Mo Willems, Mike Curato and Lisa Yee who said:

“We find this caricature of ‘the Chinaman’ deeply hurtful, and we have concerns about children’s exposure to it.”

Mulberry Street was released in 1937, and the Museum only opened earlier this year.

The three authors had just declined an invitation to the Museum’s first Children’s Literature Festival which was set for this Saturday before being canceled. The Museum offered to take the mural down to please the authors who conditioned their participation on its removal, but so far there is no word on whether the Festival will be back on.

The mural might be removed, but it’s not necessarily going into the trash heap.

Chinese-American developer Andy Lee, together with businessman Peter Picknelly have announced that they will buy the mural if it’s taken down. Lee said:

“That’s my ancestors coming to this country in the 1930s. We did not come wearing Louis Vuitton and Gucci. Why do you want to change history?”

Picknelly said that the criticisms of the three children’s authors was “political correctness gone insane.”

Surprisingly, the local Democratic Mayor agrees with Lee and Picknelly. Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno has come out to say that the mural ought to stay in the museum, saying that the Museum is a “Springfield institution” that deserves to “stay as is.”

Dr. Seuss’ books were recently called “racist” by a librarian who was mostly just trying to insult Melania Trump.

You can see more images from the Museum and the mural here in this two minute news piece: