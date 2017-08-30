White 12-Year-Old Sparks Outrage From Picture of New Hairstyle; Was The Response Appropriate? (Photo)

There are a lot of ways people can choose to express themselves, and their appearance is one of them. People often use makeup, fashion, and hairstyles to show their individuality. But when one young girl wore her hair in braids, she got an unexpected backlash.

Mallory Merk had box braids put into her hair, and was evidently thrilled with the results. She took photos of herself and posted them online to show to her friends. But other people quickly responded, and it wasn’t to compliment her. Evidently, those braids are only meant to be worn by black women, according to some.

“The point we are trying to make is that its offensive all we have is our culture nd whether u knew it or not u took what’s supp (sic),” one person, Twitter user CaramelCreamQueen, wrote. Other people agreed, including Jamilah Lemieux.

“Yes, something as ‘trivial’ as a hairstyle can be triggering or upsetting,” she tweeted. “Let us have it. This goes to everyone, btw. It’s feeling like psychological torture, esp against the backdrop of state-sanctioned murder and the #BlackLiveMatters movement. … our bodies, our music, our fashion, our lips, our hair … everything about us is ripe for the picking by people WHO DO NOT TREAT US WELL. This is not happy cultural mixing where you bring the blonde and I bring the braids, because you hate me and tell me as much all the time.” Others pointed out that a white girl can wear braids with no backlash, but black girls wear them and get in trouble, with school administrators calling them “distracting”.

But not everyone agreed that braids should only be worn by black women. “Black women saying white women can’t get braids while they’re running around with blonde hair,” another person argued. Still, Mallory issued a public apology:

Do you think the hairstyle was offensive?