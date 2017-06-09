At Academic Conference, Diversity of Thought Is Dismissed as “White Supremacist Bullsh**”

Until such time as the regular people who make up America’s core population can be totally marginalized if not eliminated altogether, diversity of race, origin, and sexual proclivities is sacrosanct. In contrast, diversity of thought, in the words of a learned professor, is “white supremacist bullsh**” — as educators were informed at a recent Critical Race Studies in Education Association conference:

“Whiteness has already been constructed against blackness. There is no virtue in whiteness, it is inherently violent,” one conference-goer tweeted, referencing a quote from Michael Dumas, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley who spoke at the event. “Whiteness and the United States knows [sic] itself through the violence and death of the subordinated,” another attendee quoted Dumas as saying, with one academic at the conference noting Dumas claimed that there “is no position of whiteness that isn’t already violent.”

According to critical race theory dogma, white people and the societies they create are irredeemable. That goes double for the hated USA.

Dumas, notably, has expressed similar views in the past, tweeting that “whiteness” is “violent and delusional, delighting in Black death in every historical moment,” claiming at the recent conference that “there will never be anything close to justice in the U.S. because the system is built upon violence.”

As for the notion that other points of view should be heard other than that of Professor Dumbass,

Other conference speakers, such as Indiana University at Purdue Professor David Stovall, apparently called the term “diversity of opinion” “white supremacist bullsh**,” saying “white tears are an act of physical and political violence.”

If only one viewpoint is to be allowed, academics need to all be on the same page. “White tears” — which you could define as any objections whites might have to being subjected to systematic race hate and to seeing their civilization destroyed by vermin out of sheer malice — are “violence.” Yet a PhD candidate at the University of Chicago who attended the conference says white tears are delightful:

For every leftist academic who scuttles out from under the stove and into public view, a thousand more are breeding in the walls.

