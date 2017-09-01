Banana Peel Discarded in Tree Causes Anguish on Campus

When your ideology rests on the erroneous premise that racism works against blacks in this country rather than in their favor, you find bigotry wherever you can:

A Greek Life retreat at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) was promptly cancelled this weekend after a banana peel was found hanging in a tree. “To be clear, many members of our community were hurt, frightened, and upset by what occurred at IMPACT,” Interim Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Alexa Lee Arndt remarked in an email between Greek leaders, according to The Daily Mississippian. “Because of the underlying reality many students of color endure on a daily basis, the conversation manifested into a larger conversation about race relations today at the University of Mississippi.”

If these snowflakes are hurt, frightened, and upset because they saw a banana peel, what would become of them if they actually encountered adversity? Just stepping on a banana peel and bruising their ample behinds would be more trauma than they could cope with.

Apparently, student Ryan Swanson admitted to discarding the banana peel in a tree after he was unable to locate a garbage can, and it was later spotted by Alpha Kappa Alpha President Makala McNeil, who leads one of the campuses historically black sororities.

Swanson has issued the standard cringing apology:

Treating these crybullies as if their B.S. has some sort of validity is creating a Frankenstein monster.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement Katrina Caldwell is “talking to people on campus who have some experience working across diversity to help the students process what happened.”

No doubt Katrina receives a six-digit salary. Our tax dollars subsidize this nauseating and pernicious idiocy.

Katrina Caldwell struggles to process the banana peel.

