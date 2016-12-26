Drexel University Professor Preaches Genocide to Rid World of His Fellow Whites

Even white guys can get a cushy, high-paying job spewing anti-Caucasian race hate thanks to Big Education. You just have to turn all the dials up to 11 on the moonbat rhetoric, like Drexel University associate professor of political science George Ciccariello-Maher:

Cicariello-Maher, a white man who specializes in race and racism among other topics, has been the subject of criticism from media outlets and social media users after he tweeted on Saturday, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” He subsequently deleted the tweet and brushed it off as a joke, saying that “White isn’t a race.”

If whites were acknowledged as a race by moonbats, they would have to acknowledge themselves as racists — which according to their own ideology is the worst thing anyone could possibly be.

However, Cicariello-Maher’s view that “white isn’t a race” doesn’t match up with his past tweets. On Sunday, Ciccariello-Maher said that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.” During the Haitian massacre in 1804 as many as 4,000 whites were killed.

But look how nicely it turned out. If only all whites could be killed, the whole world could be as functional and prosperous as Haiti.

Another Ciccariello-Maher tweet suggests that he concurs with the Nation of Islam belief that whites were created as a race of devils by a black scientist named Yacub.

“Abolish the White Race,” shouts the nutty professor, who has tried to pass off the psycho killer Dylann Roof as typifying white people, and who tweeted “#Gulag these Racist Crackers” in support of the latest obnoxious hate hoax by Adam Saleh.

Ciccariello-Maher also tweeted in Sept. 2016 a purported exchange between him and his son: “Son: If I was a slave, I’d bake a cake & put a potion in it & the white people would steal it Me: What would the potion do? Him: Kill them,” Ciccariello-Maher wrote.

Cicariello-Maher describes himself as a communist, which might explain his affection for gulags. No need to pay $67,665 per year to attend Drexel University to bask in the sophistication of his intellect. Although his tweets are protected, you can always read his books, or scoop up his pearls of wisdom at The Huffington Post, The Nation, and Salon.

If you’re as white as he is, he wants you dead.

On a tip from Rob E. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.