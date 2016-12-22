Small Surprise: Culprit in Black Churching Burning Is Black

How do you know if a hate crime is a hoax? A sure indication is that it perfectly fits into the alternate reality liberals feel self-righteous about living in, but would be preposterous in the real reality. Take for example evil racists spray-painting “Vote Trump” on a black church and setting it on fire. In Liberal Land, the KKK would be responsible. On planet Earth, you know it was a hoaxer like Andrew McClinton:

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, who is African-American, is charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship. McClinton was arrested Wednesday. Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

Greenville is 78% black. After the arson, the congregants were welcomed at a mostly white church, the First Baptist Church of Greenville.

McClinton is aptly named, considering that Bill Clinton used to rave about his “vivid and painful” childhood memories of black churches being burned down by evil white racists in Arkansas. Characteristically, Clinton was lying; no black churches were burned down in Arkansas during his childhood.

Please welcome Mr. McClinton to the ignominious Hate Hoax List.

McClinton and his handiwork.

