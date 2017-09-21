Sorority Sisters Face Probe for Singing Kanye West Song Containing Word Forbidden to Whites

Sorority Sisters Face Probe for Singing Kanye West Song Containing Word Forbidden to Whites
Dave Blount
21 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Always remember: just because a word is permitted to some people does not mean it is permitted to you.

Some sorority sisters at the University of New Hampshire are being investigated after a video showing them singing along to a Kanye West song containing the N-word was posted on social media.

The Snapchat video shows the members of Alpha Phi Sorority dancing at a party and singing the N-word as part of the lyrics to the song [“Gold Digger”]. It prompted other students to condemn the sorority’s “ignorant and insensitive” behavior.

There is never a shortage of dutiful citizens eager to denounce thought criminals, especially on college campuses, where moonbattery has largely extinguished the concept of free speech.

Hold on for a blast of the astonishing hypocrisy that characterizes P.C. crybullies:

Social media users rushed to criticize the sorority, claiming it perpetuates racism. …

“Hey white people, literally just don’t broadcast you and your clan of Beckys saying the N-word and you’ll be fine,” [barked] Maggie Lowe.

“Beckys” in this context is a racial slur against white women.

The sorority might also be brought up on charges of cultural appropriation. Of course, if they didn’t sing any songs by foul-mouthed rap performers, they would be accused of exclusion.

Kanye West
Just because he can say it doesn’t mean you can.

On a tip from Sean C. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

Permalinks


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend