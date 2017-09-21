Sorority Sisters Face Probe for Singing Kanye West Song Containing Word Forbidden to Whites

Always remember: just because a word is permitted to some people does not mean it is permitted to you.

Some sorority sisters at the University of New Hampshire are being investigated after a video showing them singing along to a Kanye West song containing the N-word was posted on social media. The Snapchat video shows the members of Alpha Phi Sorority dancing at a party and singing the N-word as part of the lyrics to the song [“Gold Digger”]. It prompted other students to condemn the sorority’s “ignorant and insensitive” behavior.

There is never a shortage of dutiful citizens eager to denounce thought criminals, especially on college campuses, where moonbattery has largely extinguished the concept of free speech.

Hold on for a blast of the astonishing hypocrisy that characterizes P.C. crybullies:

“Beckys” in this context is a racial slur against white women.

The sorority might also be brought up on charges of cultural appropriation. Of course, if they didn’t sing any songs by foul-mouthed rap performers, they would be accused of exclusion.

Just because he can say it doesn’t mean you can.

On a tip from Sean C. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.