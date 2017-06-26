Anti-White College Professor Loses Her Job After Tucker Carlson Appearance

Earlier this month, Essex County College adjunct professor Lisa Durden appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, where she was so inflammatory that her mic actually had to be cut off. Durden spouted some racist views, and apparently, her employer didn’t appreciate it — she’s now out of a job.

During her appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, Durden argued for a “blacks only” Memorial Day event, and sneered at Carlson for disagreeing. “What I say to that is boo-hoo-hoo, you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your ‘white privilege’ card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter’s all-black Memorial Day celebration! Wow! Let me contextualize that for you,” Durden shouted. “Memorial Day was created by black former slaves in 1865 to honor those individuals who were Union soldiers who fought and died for our freedoms so Black Lives Matter in that same vein decided to get together with black folks to honor black folks. To make sure that black folks was celebrated for being murdered by racist terrorists!”

At this point, Durden’s mic was cut off, but she kept on ranting, saying that white people had “white day” all the time, and bizarrely, used a reality television show as her example. “‘The Bachelorette,’ it took 11 seasons for a black bachelorette! Are you serious?” she ranted.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“When you look at Black Lives Matter marches and you see black lives are coming together collectively for issues, you see people of all races, so we do accept them. This particular day, they said, ‘Stay your asses out! We want to celebrate today.’ We don’t want anybody going against us today,” she concluded.

It didn’t take long for Durden to be suspended by the school; as of Friday, she was officially out of a job. Essex County College President Anthony E. Munroe released a statement saying that after a “fair and thorough review,” Essex could not “maintain an employment relationship with the adjunct.” He also added that “racism cannot be fought with more racism”.

For her part, Durden is playing the victim, and is reportedly considering legal action against the college for her firing. “It should be a safe place for me,” she said of Essex County College. “I thought when I came home from war, I would be safe.” Instead, she complained, “I was fired.”

Are you glad she lost her job?