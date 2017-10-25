Black Arrested for Anti-Black Graffiti at Eastern Michigan University

If the narrative can’t be held together, the entire ideology collapses. Fortunately for true believers, there is no shortage of volunteers to patch the faltering narrative with hate hoaxes. From Ypsilanti, Michigan:

Eddie Curlin, 29, was arraigned Monday, Oct. 23, in Washtenaw County District Court on three counts of malicious destruction of property, four counts of identity theft and one count of using computers to commit a crime… The charges stem from incidents that took place in September 2016 at King Hall, in which a hate message was found spray painted on an exterior wall; an October 2016 incident in which a racist message was discovered spray painted on an exterior wall of Ford Hall, and a third incident that took place last spring in which a racist message was found in a men’s restroom stall in Sherzer Hall. The graffiti targeted Eastern’s black community.

By now you will have guessed that Curlin is himself black.

The authorities consider hate crimes to be a big deal. Consequently, the petty stunts resulted in a large waste of resources:

Over the past year, the Eastern Michigan University Police Department has committed more than 1,080 hours, equivalent to 135 full-time, eight-hour days, in the investigation into identifying the criminal or criminals responsible for the incidents.

No doubt it was worth it for the all the social justice awareness that was created:

Students responded to the incidents last fall and winter by protesting, including marching through the street to [EMU President James] Smith’s home following the incident in September 2016 and a sit-in at the EMU student center in November, in which many students stayed inside the building past hours of operation.

Please welcome Eddie Curlin to the Hate Hoax List.

