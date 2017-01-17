Evidence That Democrats Have The REAL Race Problem – NOT Republicans

Democrats love to claim that Republicans are racists. But which party is truly the racist one? Democrats like to pretend that they’re champions of social justice, but in reality, they are racist to their core. And Armstrong Williams, a black political commentator, just called them out on it.

Williams wrote a critique of Democrats for “The Hill”, pointing out that Democrats are blatant hypocrites. “They portray themselves as the righteous warriors of truth and conviction, and they actually believe this ‘truth’ to be self-evident,” he said. “But we must all ask ourselves, particularly as they take the moral high ground while launching a thousand ships of claims of racism against Senator Jeff Sessions, are they truly demi-gods of morality or just puppeteers attempting to pull all of our string?”

But it’s not all just talk from Williams. He points out how there is an appalling lack of diversity among Democratic staffers. One such staffer spoke to the New York Daily News. ““They are all so phony,” the staffer said. “Every time I hear any of the Democratic senators, including my own boss, talk about diversity, I cringe, because it’s all one big lie. That they’ve been allowed to enjoy this reputation as a party that values diversity, while doing next to nothing of substance to align their actions with their words, is expert-level deception.”

Williams continued. “Some may find it ironic, but we shouldn’t be surprised by their deceit. There is only one African-American chief of staff in the Senate, and he works for Senator Tim Scott, the sole Republican African-American senator,” he said. “Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in particular is facing push back for lacking on the diversity front. But if you hear it from them, they are the standard bearers for inclusiveness.”

“Race is the source of America’s deepest wounds and, despite the incredible level of progress we continue to make as a society on many fronts, this is the one area that continues to plague us again and again.”

Right now, Democrats are fighting Jeff Sessions’ appointment as attorney general, trying to paint him as a racist. But he was the first Republican ranking-member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to hire an African-American chief counsel, and walked arm-in-arm with Rep. John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge — the same John Lewis who is now trying to block Sessions. It doesn’t matter what Sessions’ past actions are; he is a Republican, therefore, he must be a racist.

“When you consider these acts, it doesn’t speak of someone who is a racist, but someone who has championed diversity as a lawmaker,” Williams wrote. “I get it, talking about race is hard, and it is a conversation that I and many other African-Americans feel is long overdue, but we shouldn’t punish Senator Sessions, who is a decent man, because of what we as a society have been unable to tackle as a whole.”