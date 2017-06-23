Hollywood Cop Haters: Police Training In The U.S. Creates ‘State’ RACISM

This week, a clip was posted from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show featuring its host Trevor Noah giving us his opinion on racial profiling in America.

Before we get too far into this, it has to be said:

Trevor Noah was born in South Africa to a white father and a black mother at a time when interracial marriages were illegal. His father abandoned his family and moved back to Switzerland and Noah worked in South Africa (one of his comedy shows was entitled That’s Racist) until he moved to America in 2011 at the age of 27.

And now, despite growing up in a much different environment and mostly experiencing America while working in the entertainment industry in New York City, he wants us all to know that America is like, super racist, guys.

In the clip, he tells the audience that he believes “the police force as a whole is trained in such a way that it creates state racism that is different,” and that he’s been pulled over by police “at least eight to 10 times.” Not only that, but he’s been stopped “in a Tesla. Like, a Tesla, people. Liek I don’t know what silent crime you think I’m on my way to commit, but I’ve been stopped in a Tesla.”

Considering that a Tesla is the $100,000 version of a Prius, I hope the cops pulled him over for looking so damn smug in the thing. The rational response to being pulled over that many times is to ask how often everyone in an area is pulled over, how many Tesla owners are pulled over, and whether or not he really was acting suspiciously or breaking the law. But, no nuance allowed. Just accusations of racism.

You can see this coastal elite, born in a country with a much more thorough history of racism, now living in New York City with his own branded television show, complain here about how truly terrible his life is, thanks to all you racist American jerks.

