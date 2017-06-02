Now Tigers Are Racist

One great thing about political correctness is that anything can be declared racist at any time for any reason, affording endless opportunities for social justice warriors to indulge in their bullying. Apparently running out of Indian-themed mascots to forbid, moonbats have now gone after Louisiana State University on the grounds that tigers are racist. The crybullies are circulating yet another petition:

According to the author of the petition—a user going by the name “LaMallori LSU”—the nickname was chosen by “powerful white males” as an homage to the Confederate “Louisiana Tigers” regiment, whose members “were known for their propensity for violence on and off the battle field [sic].”

Alternatively, LaMallori could have based her argument on the Nazis having Tiger tanks.

“It is incredibly insulting for any African American to have to attend to a school that honors Confederate militantism,” the petition declares.

Someone get this moonbat a newspaper. The Civil War ended 152 years ago.

In case you aren’t convinced that tigers are racist…

[…]the author adds that “it’s also cruel to cage a wild animal for the amusement of privileged white people” who have “never been in a cage!”

Caging a wild animal for the amusement of privileged black people is presumably okay, because that wouldn’t be racist, or maybe I just can’t follow the logic.

No word on whether the Detroit Tigers will be forced to change their name too.

The latest thought crime.

On tips from Sterling B, Byron, and Guy B. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.