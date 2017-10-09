Racist Daycare Letter Flunks the Smell Test

Racist Daycare Letter Flunks the Smell Test
Dave Blount
09 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Someone with the Twitter handle “lexi,” whose Twitter account is now locked down and whose Shift key doesn’t seem to work, sent out the graphic below with the following caption:

this letter was anonymously sent by a parent to the daycare center i work at. it’s hard to believe people like this actually exist.

Check out the joker font, no doubt used for extra realism:

daycare-hate-hoax

Welcome to the Hate Hoax List, Lexi. I mean lexi.

On a tip from Rusty Bill. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

Dave Blount

Dave Blount

More articles by Dave Blount

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend