Racist Daycare Letter Flunks the Smell Test

Someone with the Twitter handle “lexi,” whose Twitter account is now locked down and whose Shift key doesn’t seem to work, sent out the graphic below with the following caption:

this letter was anonymously sent by a parent to the daycare center i work at. it’s hard to believe people like this actually exist.

Check out the joker font, no doubt used for extra realism:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Welcome to the Hate Hoax List, Lexi. I mean lexi.

On a tip from Rusty Bill. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.