War on Heritage Predictably Escalates: Leftists Target National Anthem and Thomas Jefferson

When they say they hate “racism,” they mean they hate America. If that wasn’t obvious from the beginning, it sure is by now. From Baltimore, where Francis Scott Key composed the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner while held captive by the British during the War of 1812:

Exactly 203 years after [Francis Scott Key] penned the poem that would later become the national anthem, the city awoke to find the words “Racist Anthem” spray-painted on the Bolton Hill monument and red paint splashed on it.

We could fight off the mighty British Empire, but we are having less luck against the rot that is destroying the country from within.

There are no plans to remove the monument for now, but also no plans to protect it from inevitable future attacks. Police have no suspects.

The liberals running that once great city had already snuck out by night to remove monuments honoring Confederate-era heroes. But too much is never enough to satisfy totalitarians. Baltimore progs are also among the many who have gone after Christopher Columbus for bringing Western Civilization to the New World.

If you want to put up a statue without it getting vandalized, it will have to be either MLK or Vladimir Lenin — until it occurs to liberals that MLK was a Republican and Lenin was white.

Nothing could be more emblematic of what liberalism is doing to America than this:

That is a statue of Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, shrouded in black by leftists at the university he founded:

With some sporting “Black Lives Matter” signs and many others chanting, the crowd cheered as three protesters climbed the Jefferson statue, adorning it with signs that dubbed the former president a “racist” and “rapist.” While chanting mantras that have become routine in anti-racist protests, the common chant “No Trump, No KKK no fascist USA” was tweaked, swapping “fascist USA” with “racist UVa.”

Any pushback in defense of America and its proud heritage will be denounced by the media as “racist.” That single word has enabled the bad guys to accomplish more harm than the entire Red Army ever dreamed of.

