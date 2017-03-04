FAKE NEWS: It Looks Like Sweden’s Integration Minister Confessed To LYING To Media About Rape Stats! Unbelievable! [VIDEO]

Sweden’s current leading liberal party Integration Minister has been backed into a corner and forced into an unpleasant change of mind after she blatantly lied and told the BBC the number of reported rapes in the country was falling.

Ylva Johansson was offering an interview to the BBC News channel when she stated that there was no connection between crime and immigration, and also that the level of rape in Sweden, according to her own words, was “going down, and going down, and going down.”

“The level of rapes is not actually high in Sweden” she stated, after disregarding former UKIP leader Nigel Farage – who recently claimed that Malmo was the “rape capital of Europe” – saying he “doesn’t really know what he is talking about.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

But if you look a little closer at the real stats, it appears Ms. Johansson isn’t so well informed on the matter, or most likely, doesn’t wish to be. The latest statistics show a 13 percent gain in reported sex crimes in Sweden in 2016 and that is on top of a general increase over the past ten years.

The deceptive claims drew needle-like criticism from MPs, economists and criminologists.

Elisabeth Svantesson, spokesperson of the Moderate party’s labour policy Tweeted out: “We don’t need more fake news.”

She called on Ms. Johansson to justify her claims, adding: “In what way is the number of sex crimes decreasing?”

The minister was then constrained to change her words on Saturday:

“I based my answer on information that I had at the time, that the number of reports of rapes went down in 2015. It was wrong of me to speak of a development that was only based on one year. The preliminary figures for 2016 unfortunately show that the figures are on the rise. It’s important to be correct, of course.”