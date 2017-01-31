MEDIA BLACKOUT: Migrant Goes on STABBING SPREE

Another day, another murderous act of Jihad. More knife intifada. In Cologne, Germany, a bouncer at a gay nightclub refused entry to three Iraqi refugees. While he had his back turned, one of them stabbed him in the back twice and fled. Evidently, the bouncer will survive and the perpetrator has been caught and charged with assault and causing grievous bodily harm. Not that you would hear about it in the news. Like so many other terrorist incidents like this committed by refugees, it is all but blacked out. The media and the elitists don’t want people to know how bad it is out there.

And when they do report something, they are selective on the facts. Take for instance the slaughter at a mosque in Quebec that happened this week. You’d really have to search to find out whether this was a hate crime by a white Christian or not. The murderers were shouting Allahu Akbar! as they gunned people down, killing six. Eight others were injured. It wasn’t in the news much at all, but when it did come up, it left out the whole ‘Muslim’ angle. Two suspects have been arrested. The primary shooter is a white Canadian… I do not know if he is a Muslim or not… it would be nice to get actual facts for a change.

From Breitbart:

A 34-year-old bouncer at a gay nightclub in Cologne was stabbed over the weekend by an Iraqi asylum seeker after he refused him entry at the door. The attack occurred early Saturday morning at a gay nightclub in Cologne called Iron on Schaafenstrasse just over a mile away from the Cologne cathedral, which was the site of mass sex attacks on New Year’s Eve in 2015/2016. The 21-year-old Iraqi tried to gain access to the club with two of his friends, aged 17 and 21, Kölnische Rundschau reports. After his 21-year-old friend was rejected by the bouncer for unknown reasons, the Iraqi migrant took out a knife and stabbed the 34-year-old in the back twice and then fled the scene. The migrant was later caught by police and has been arrested. It is likely he will be charged with assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

The management of the gay nightclub in Cologne voiced their shock on Facebook. But for some reason that I just don’t get, they were sure to say the migrant who had attacked their bouncer was not a North African, or “NAFRI,” but was an immigrant from the Kurdish area of Iraq. I don’t know why that makes a difference. He’s still Muslim and he’s still a refugee. The term NAFRI was highlighted during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cologne as police used the term to denote migrants of a North African origin that they suspected may cause trouble. As a result of using the word, left-wing activists and Green Party politicians in Germany expressed outrage labeling the police actions as racist and said authorities were engaging in racial profiling. So, it may have to do with hyper political correctness which is just stupid in the extreme.

The Iron bar went further writing, “this unfortunate incident in no way justifies that individuals or families who have fled from war and terror, be criminalised here, stigmatised or discriminated against.” This is rampant Stockholm Syndrome. Even as these people are butchered and brutalized, they apologize to their attackers. Sick.

Even left wing pro-migrant clubs have had issues with migrants. A leftist club in Leipzig admitted that migrants had caused a rise in sex attacks and violence after they let them in and as a result, many female activists simply stopped coming to the club. “It was simply not enough to hang multilingual posters outlining how to behave at parties,” they said. Well, duh. Posters, wrist bands and wagging fingers are not going to work with Islamists who kill and rape. Just a thought.