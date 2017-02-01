See Why Conservatives Are FURIOUS Over Budweiser’s Newly Debuted Super Bowl Ad [VIDEO]

What a pity… I used to enjoy Budweiser and I’ve always loved their ads. Especially their Super Bowl ads. Not anymore. They’ve managed to royally piss me off.

In a blatant swipe at President Trump’s refugee freeze while extreme vetting is implemented, Budweiser thought they would take the moral high ground and do an ad that tells the story of founder Adolphus Busch coming over from Germany. Normally, I would think that is a great story. But the timing of this is deliberate and they use one-liners such as, “You’re not wanted here!” There is all the difference in the world between how Busch came here and why, compared to Islamic refugees. He came here to be free and start a business. Many Muslims come here as invaders, Jihadists and terrorists to kill Americans and conquer us from within.

From Breitbart:

Budweiser has chosen the charged political issue of immigration as the subject of its Super Bowl LI commercial. The 60-second spot explains the origin story of the beer company’s immigrant co-founder, Adolphus Busch. The ad, titled “Born the Hard Way,” begins with a young, German-born Busch being told, “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!” The big budget production eventually sees Busch land on the shores of St. Louis where he built his mega-brewery. “This is the story of the original self-made man, one of the founders of the American Dream, making it the hard way, and his path that all came after him followed,” Laura Rowan, of Budweiser’s creative branch told Adweek. “We then see the words appear: ‘When nothing will stop your dream, this is the beer you’ll drink.’ We end with the Budweiser logo and [tagline], ‘This Bud’s for you,’” she said of the ad.

Per Breitbart, Ricardo Marques, vice president and executive for the Budweiser brand in the US, says that the company’s pro-immigration Super Bowl ad is “relevant today,” in light of President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the US Refugee Admissions Program and his executive order intended to tighten security along the US-Mexico border and enhance enforcement of US immigration laws. This isn’t ‘relevant’, it’s despicable and treasonous. It disrespects our President and it condones bringing in the worst of the worst who will surely kill Americans on the scale of 9/11 or worse.

Bud Light recently hired leftist actors Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen, who did very liberal commercials for them that did so badly, they fired both of them. Budweiser profits are now tanking and this is going to make it much, much worse. Morons. They don’t even get who their clientele is. Busch came here legally, these illegal aliens certainly do not and the refugees are being brought in by rogue politicians. I’m all for legal immigration and refugees that have been vetted, but don’t tell me that we should just let everyone in, including our enemies and those that will harm us.

The immigration issues of today in no way compare to those even one hundred years ago. My family came from Ireland and Germany… LEGALLY. My son-in-law came from Denmark and it took us two years to get him into the country. I’m sick of this. Follow the damned rule of law already and stop this insanity. Budweiser should be ashamed of themselves over this.