Terrorists in the Refugee Flow: An ISIS Strategy That Is Working

It’s hard to say just how much sense the travel restrictions on Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen make, because the aggressively pro-Islamic Obama Administration refused to make public the immigration status of people implicated in terrorism…

However, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest used publicly available information and identified at least 17 individuals from these seven nations that from March 2014 to June 2016 were implicated in terrorism. Eight of these are terrorists convicted for crimes mainly related to giving material support or attempting to give material support to ISIS. For example, Abdinassir Mohamud Ibrahim, a Somali refugee, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for conspiring to provide material support to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab. Omar Faraj Saeed Al Harden, an Iraqi refugee who became a permanent legal resident, pled guilty in 2016 to providing material support to ISIS.

Among refugees from these countries,

There have also been two perpetrators of stabbings that left a total 21 individuals injured. These stabbings were both committed by Somalian refugees, one was at a mall in St. Cloud, Minn., the other was at Ohio State University.

Exploiting the suicidal stupidity of Western countries that allow refugees from terrorist breeding grounds is an explicit strategy of the Islamic State:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The CIA said last year that the terrorist group’s official strategy is to hide its operatives among refugees entering Europe and the United States via human flows out of the Middle East and North Africa.

Mass migration from the Islamic world led to the November 2015 massacre in Paris and the Christmas market truck attack in Berlin.

In August, the deputy head of Bavaria’s intelligence service told the BBC that the Islamic State has injected “hit squads” via migrants entering Germany. … Months earlier, Hans-Georg Maassen, chief of German domestic intelligence, told ZDF public television that officials in Europe have “seen repeatedly that terrorists are being smuggled in, camouflaged as refugees.”

Even some serving under Obama acknowledged the threat:

In June, CIA Director John O. Brennan told a Senate committee: “We judge that ISIL is training and attempting to deploy operatives for further attacks. ISIL has a large cadre of Western fighters who could potentially serve as operatives for attacks in the West. And the group is probably exploring a variety of means for infiltrating operatives into the West, including refugee flows, smuggling routes and legitimate methods of travel.” Shortly before he left his post as NATO commander, Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove said in March that the Islamic State had injected 1,500 fighters into Europe. … James R. Clapper, as director of national intelligence, in 2015 called the infiltration of refugee flows “a huge concern of ours.” That year, a Syrian Islamic State operative told Britain’s Daily Express that more than 4,000 fighters had already been smuggled into Europe.

Grandstanding Democrats and the propagandists running the media understand the threat. Yet they shout about “Muslim bans” and shed crocodile tears for the allegedly put-upon Islamists.

They know that importing people from these terror-breeding countries will result in innocent Americans dying in horrific attacks. They don’t care. The important thing for them is to score political points by accusing their opponents of being “Islamophobic.”

Except with idiots, this strategy is likely to backfire.

A percentage of them are coming specifically to kill us.

On a tip from Torcer. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.