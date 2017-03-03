Suspect Threatening Jewish Centers CAUGHT – He Is FAR From A Trump Supporter, This Is CRAZY!

Well, well, what do you know…the latest crime may come as a huge surprise to many, although it shouldn’t. Police just apprehended a suspect connected with the bomb threats to Jewish schools, centers and a museum…the icing on top? The suspect is an ANTI-TRUMP FAKE NEWS reporter.

Reports revealed that on Friday, an unsealed federal complaint in a Manhattan court stated that Juan Thompson, 31, made some of the threats in his name and others in the name of a previous girlfriend, in a sad attempt to intimidate her.

By the looks of this bastard’s Twitter account, it is the same Juan Thompson who worked for the Intercept and was discovered to have fabricated sources, quotes and created emails to convince his editors they were legitimate.

The FBI filed a formal complaint against Thompson, quoting a tweet sent from the account. The tweet requested an attorney because a “racist white girl” was calling in threats in his name.

You scroll down a bit on his twitter feed and you discover that Thompson’s page is littered with anti-President Donald Trump, racist tweets.

He even had the balls to call for the president and 42 percent of Americans to be “taken out.”

“Today, we have charged Juan Thompson with allegedly stalking a former romantic interest by, among other things, making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League,” Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York , said, according to NBC. “Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race – whatever the motivation – are unacceptable, un-American, and criminal.”

Ann Coulter went ballistic, she tore apart liberal Talking Points Memo editor, Josh Thompson, who wrote a story critical of President trump’s response to the Jewish community center threats.