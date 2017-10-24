Anti-Trump Senator Jeff Flake Will Not Run for Re-election

Well, this is a pleasant surprise. It looks as though a number of RINOs are calling it quits. First, Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) said he would not be running for re-election. Then we already know that John McCain is going to be forced to leave because he has brain cancer. Today, Jeff Flake also of Arizona, announced that he is not running for re-election either in 2018. Good. Flake is the only Republican to take at least three junkets with Democrats to visit Cuba. He’s a progressive Republican and needed to go. My only concern is that a commie like Kyrsten Sinema will take his place. Dr. Kelli Ward, a former Arizona state senator, may well get his seat instead. I don’t know much about her, but she’s got to be better than Flake.

In a late August poll, Ward was leading Flake by double digits. The poll showed twice as many Arizona Republicans supporting Ward than Flake. Trump is no fan of Flake either. During his campaign, he is reported to have said that he would consider spending $10 million to back a challenger to Flake. He’s also backing Ward.

I caught just enough of Flake telling the Senate that he was bowing out, to catch McCain wax poetic over the glories of Flake. Arizona is about to get a major break with both of them out of the picture. Don’t screw it up guys. Flake took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to explain his decision to abandon a re-election bid, blaming the tone and political values Trump brought to Washington. Of course he’s blaming Trump, when in reality he knows he would have lost his re-election bid. Good freaking riddance.

McCain took the floor shortly after Flake on Tuesday and spoke of seeing Flake stand up for what he believes in. McCain said it was one of the great honors of his life to serve alongside Flake, whom McCain called “a man of integrity, and honor, and decency, and commitment to not only Arizona but the United States of America.” Considering they are progressives of a feather, of course he sees it that way. They are both Democrats pretending to be Republicans.

Bannon: "The days of establishment Republicans who oppose the people's America First agenda are numbered." 2/2 — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) October 24, 2017

Ward tweeted after the announcement, “Arizona voters are the big winner in @JeffFlake’s decision to not seek reelection. They deserve a strong, conservative in the Senate…” I love Arizona. I have family there and I’ve lived there a number of times. They do indeed deserve a strong constitutional conservative. Both Laura Ingraham and Steve Bannon have campaigned for Ward. I think Flake saw the writing on the wall and decided to exit stage left.

Today is a good day as another RINO is toast. It’s not draining the swamp, but it’s certainly sweeping out DC a bit.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump Working hard so you have a conservative from AZ to help #MAGA. Arizonans excited to see you again next week! https://t.co/DZzduT31FN — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 17, 2017

Arizona voters are the big winner in @JeffFlake's decision to not seek reelection. They deserve a strong, conservative in the Senate 1/2 — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) October 24, 2017