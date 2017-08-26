Arpaio Responds To President Trump’s Pardon: ‘I Love That President, He Supports Law Enforcement’ [VIDEO]

After President Trump pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio yesterday, the good sheriff was quick to thank both Trump and his supporters. Arpaio did not ask for a pardon and he vowed his support of the President all the way whether there was one or not. However, President Trump didn’t forget his old friend and pardoned him for basically a misdemeanor offense – contempt. Arpaio was facing a possible term of six months. At the age of 85, he probably would not have served that sentence. But there’s always the chance some vindictive leftist judge would have forced him to. Now, he no longer has to worry about that. It was the right thing to do… good for President Trump.

Arpaio spoke with Sean Hannity on the air last night after the pardon took place. Hannity told Arpaio that he felt “relieved” for him and “applauded” Trump, saying it was “the right thing to do.” I don’t always agree with Hannity, but this time I do and he is right. “I love that president,” Arpaio said. “He supports law enforcement. I’m very humble. If you recall two years ago, I supported him and I said publicly recently, ‘Pardon or no pardon, I will be with him till the end.’”

From Breitbart:

Friday shortly after the White House announced President Donald Trump had pardoned former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio for his criminal contempt of court conviction made by a U.S. District judge in July, Arpaio appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” to offer his reaction. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Arpaio sang the praises of Trump and reiterated his claim he would have supported Trump “pardon or no pardon.” “It’s great. I love that president,” Arpaio said. “He supports law enforcement. I’m very humble. If you recall two years ago, I supported him and I said publicly recently, ‘Pardon or no pardon, I will be with him until the end.’” He went on to say he was going to hold a news conference regarding his situation and vowed to get to the bottom it.

Arpaio says he’ll hold a press conference next week. He’s not done fighting all of this. He was wrongly prosecuted and persecuted… he should fight. I would expect nothing less from a lawman like Arpaio. “I’m not going down without trying to defend myself,” he stated. Arpaio was staring at federal prison time if they had decided to throw the book at him. For a man his age and after his career in law enforcement, that would be a death sentence and they know it.

Arpaio got the pardon on his wife’s birthday, so it was a double present for him. The left and the RINOs are all outraged, screaming about racism and how this proves that Trump is a white supremacist. Bull feces. Arpaio wasn’t sheriff for 24 years for nothing. He was one of the best sheriffs in the nation and he’s a good man. President Trump did a good thing with this pardon and I hope the left chokes on it.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com