BREAKING: John McCain LOSES IT On Senate Floor – Makes INSANE Accusation Against Republican Senator [VIDEO]

Oh, come on!!! I don’t always agree with Rand Paul, but the good Senator from Kentucky DOES NOT work for Vladimir Putin. John McCain has truly lost it and is using the slur as a last grasp at bullying Paul into voting for entry of Montenegro into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Admittedly, I know nothing about the country and they probably are under assault from Russia. Paul’s vote however is not a determining factor on whether he is a stooge of Russia or not. That is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. McCain should be ashamed of himself, but he won’t be. Senility protects him from such things I guess.

McCain didn’t just say that Rand Paul supports Russia, he came right out and said that because he didn’t vote the right way, he obviously works for Putin. He just accused Paul of Treason on the Senate floor… doesn’t anyone think that is beyond the pale these days? A spokesperson for McCain tried to justify his comments and failed. “Senator McCain believes that the person who benefits the most from Congress’s failure to ratify Montenegro’s ascension to NATO is Vladimir Putin, whose government has sought to destroy the NATO alliance, erode confidence in America’s commitments to its allies, overthrow the duly-elected government of Montenegro, and undermine democratic institutions throughout Europe.” Then they demanded that Paul provide an explanation for his vote. After that insult, don’t expect one.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Sen. John McCain exploded with full-on RINO fury on the Senate floor today when he accused his colleague Sen. Rand Paul, and anyone else that disagreed with him on a bill to allow Montenegro entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), of working for the Kremlin. “You are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin…trying to dismember this small country which has already been the subject an attempted coup,” McCain exclaimed. “If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin and I do not say that lightly,” he added. McCain then sought unanimous consent to progress the bill, and not long after, Paul headed to the mic to express his objections before he left altogether. “I note the senator from Kentucky leaving the floor without justification or any rationale for the action he has just taken. That is really remarkable, that a senator blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number—perhaps 98, at least, of his colleagues—would come to the floor and object and walk away,” McCain whined. “The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians,” he continued. This was followed by McCain out-and-out claiming that Paul is working with the Russians: “So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

When did we morph into a body politic that branded fellow Senators as traitors for not voting with the majority on a bill? I’d just like to know for posterity sake. Paul told the Daily Beast in response: “Currently, the United States has troops in dozens of countries and is actively fighting in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen (with the occasional drone strike in Pakistan). In addition, the United States is pledged to defend 28 countries in NATO. It is unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt.” I would have to agree with that wholeheartedly and there is no one out there more anti-Russia than I am.

We are horrifically in debt. We cannot possibly defend every country on the planet. NATO is a necessary form of defense. But I believe that each country should have to pay their own way for that collaborative military might. McCain’s slandering Paul like this on the Senate floor violates the decorum of the Senate and is simply despicable. Retire already and leave the constitutional rights of others alone.