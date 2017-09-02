Congrats To Paul Ryan, Who Has Now Become As Unpopular As Nancy Pelosi

I know this won’t shock anyone much, but a new NBC News poll now rates RINO Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan as being just as unpopular and hated as Nancy Pelosi. That’s quite an accomplishment and well-deserved. I was actually dumb enough to believe his last PR stunt where he went to the border and said the wall must be built now! Hah… and pigs fly. This was a Survey/Monkey poll and it shows out of those surveyed, 30 percent view Pelosi favorably and those that view Ryan favorably at 31 percent. Awkward AND embarrassing. They are also tied of course in the unfavorable percentages at 64 percent for Pelosi and 63 percent for Ryan.

Pelosi is from communist San Francisco, California. Ryan hails from progressive Wisconsin. Which says a lot right there. Then you have the turtle of the Senate… Mitch McConnell. He’s even in worse shape if you can believe it. A Harvard-Harris poll that came out last week shows the Kentucky Republican has a depressing approval rating of only 19 percent. Again, that number is richly earned. Unsurprisingly, that is the worst rating of any politician in the country. When you are rated worse than even the communists on the left, you know you’ve outdone yourself. Asshat. In that same poll, Ryan scored a favorable rating of 33 percent.

Compared to these stellar politicians, President Trump’s approval rating of 39% looks almost good. Not great, but better than these idiots. And no one is running a 24/7 hate campaign against them in the national media. They’ve torpedoed themselves.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that even a babe in the political woods knows why these numbers are so bad for McConnell and Ryan. They are skilled liars, frauds and thieves. Damn… now I can’t get Cher’s Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves out of my head. Damn politicians. Both of these men have betrayed Republicans over and over and over again. Both are arrogant and have so much power they pretty much don’t fear anyone anymore. We won the House, the Senate and the Presidency this time around and they still can’t won’t get anything done. Not only are the Democrats obstructionists, our own party is full of and led by them as well. Tell me again the actual difference between the parties? Because I’m not seeing it here.

Ryan got the revision of Obamacare through the House. But he was glad to let that slide… he knew it would never get through the Senate, so he had nothing to fear. It was a God-awful bill anyway. He wouldn’t even consider Ted Cruz’s, Mike Lee’s or Rand Paul’s full repeal. As far as immigration, taxes, the border wall, defunding Planned Parenthood, spending restraint or killing the Senate filibuster before the Democrats do, it has all been one lie after another. Doing just enough to say he tried, but really not doing anything at all. Welcome to the DC two-step.

Real Republicans and real conservatives know the score here and are powerless to change anything. We may “control” every branch of government now, but the real ones in control are progressive Republicans, not conservatives. You might as well have the Democrats at the helm. Every promise the Republicans have given us for eight years and longer has been nothing but one monstrous lie after another. I’m surprised there haven’t been torches and pitchforks in DC over all this. We don’t need a Lucy and the football moment… we live it every freaking day now.

There are no longer two parties. Everything the so-called moderate Republicans like Ryan and McConnell are doing is to further communist mandates such as Obamacare and DACA. Trump has tried to keep his promises and some of his worst enemies are on his side of the aisle. I’m not surprised as many are. I never expected any of these corruptocrats to keep their word. America has been taken for a red ride and a silent coup from within has all but taken hold. The Republicans are worthless. It’s time for a new party.