Father’s Day Update on GOP Shooting Victim Steve Scalise

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been upgraded to serious condition, which makes for a very happy Father’s Day for his family. He was shot by a radical Bernie Sanders supporter last week at a congressional baseball practice session. Scalise was shot in the hip. The bullet ricocheted off his pelvis, shattering bones and piercing vital organs as it went. When he was brought into surgery, he was moments from death and almost bled to death. He was left on the field for ten minutes because no one could chance being shot themselves to get to him. That made his condition even worse – minutes count after being shot and that almost sealed his fate.

I’ve had my issues with Jeff Flake over the years… he’s a RINO that has a penchant for progressive leftists and Cuban dictators. But Rep. Jeff Flake applied a tourniquet and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who served in Iraq as a combat surgeon, gave Scalise further medical attention. Along with the two officers who sent the shooter to hell where he belongs, Flake and Wenstrup are heroes in my book. And because of their swift action, Scalise will celebrate many more Father’s Days with his wife and two beautiful children.

From The Washington Examiner:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is no longer in critical condition following the latest in a series of surgeries treating him for a gunshot wound. "Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition," the Louisiana Republican's family said in statement released through the hospital. "He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement." Scalise was shot through the hip Wednesday in an attack on a group of congressional Republicans who were preparing for a bipartisan charity baseball game. The wound left him in critical condition, having suffered damage to internal organs and heavy blood loss, but doctors expressed optimism about his condition Friday. "He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones," the Saturday statement continued. "The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers." The shooting was carried out by a liberal activist with a history of domestic violence who, according to reports, was carrying a list of names of Republican lawmakers when he opened fire. The attacker, James T. Hodgkinson, died of wounds inflicted by Scalise's security team, which intervened to protect the lawmakers and staff.

According to the doctors, Scalise was in “imminent risk of death” when he was brought into the hospital. Scalise had another surgery yesterday and that led to the upgrade of his condition. The doctors are a lot more optimistic now: “I feel a lot more confident and a lot more optimistic than I did two or three days ago,” Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said. Thank God for that. It’s nothing short of a miracle that no one died except the shooter here.

And in a real sign he’s on the mend, he was able to watch LSU baseball, one of his passions. At the charity baseball game, both Democrats and Republicans wore LSU gear in honor of Scalise. Former Republican staffer, Matt Mika, who was shot in the chest, has also improved and is now in serious condition. Doctors say that Scalise will stay in the hospital for several weeks and has a long recovery ahead of him. But it looks like prayers and well wishes have been answered… he will fully recover.

Steve is watching @LSUbaseball, rooting hard for a big Tigers win tonight! #CWS #LSU ⚾️ — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 18, 2017