Frustrated by Lack of Progress, GOP Considering Something HUGE

Republicans are seriously considering canceling the traditional month-long August recess in Washington, DC. They usually take that recess because August is just unbearable there. It’s hot and humid, and basically unpleasant to work in. But since healthcare is stalled, the tax plan is in peril and virtually everything that President Trump has tried to get through is stalled… they can’t justify leaving on recess. I don’t think I’ve ever seen them consider this before.

Republicans are sharply divided on these major issues and they are not going to come together quickly on them it would seem. A majority are now saying they would support staying in August to actually get something done for a change. I can understand their frustration and Americans are frustrated even more than they are. They voted for these guys and expect them to keep their word. Even though Republicans control the Presidency, the Senate and the House, they are more gridlocked than ever and that looks very, very bad for the GOP.

Alarmed by the stalemate on healthcare reform, lack of progress on tax reform and appropriations bills that are far behind schedule, Republican lawmakers across Congress are increasingly willing to consider canceling the month-long August recess. Senate Republican negotiators reported that they are not close to a deal on healthcare reform and that scheduling a vote by July 4, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pushed, is likely unrealistic. That impasse has held up work on a budget resolution, which is necessary to move tax reform and the annual appropriations bills. Once Republicans vote on a budget resolution for 2018, it will wipe out the special vehicle they plan to use to pass healthcare reform with a simple majority vote — a vehicle that was set up by the budget resolution for 2017. Lawmakers calculate there are only 45 legislative days until the end of the fiscal year, on Sept. 30. With the party still sharply divided on healthcare and tax reform, it looks increasingly possible that Republican lawmakers will leave town in July for a monthlong break without any major accomplishments under their belts. "I think there's a majority that probably supports being here," said Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), referring to the possibility of canceling or cutting short the August recess.

Republicans scored a HUGE win by confirming conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. They’ve also rolled back 14 regulations from the Obama administration through the Congressional Review Act, but they haven’t made much progress on big-ticket bills. And their base is watching attentively.

However, we have spent eight months trying to tie President Trump to this whole Russia mess. The left has tried to gin up impeachment non-stop. That’s the only thing that has been seriously attacked here. It’s obstructionism and it is working. Nothing is getting done and the Republicans better figure out a way to put a stop to it and fast. Do you damned jobs and figure this out. Or we may not get another chance at this.