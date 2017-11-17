Gay Sex Scandal Rocks The Republican Party

The Republican House Speaker said that he learned of the “inappropriate behavior” and accepted the resignation of Rep. Wes Goodman after allegations surfaced.

The state legislature in Ohio once included the first-term Republican Rep. Wes Goodman, who was found to be engaging in “inappropriate behavior related to his state office,” with a local paper reporting that the incident occurred a few weeks ago in Goodman’s office. Goodman, who is married to a woman, reportedly was engaging in a “consensual situation” with a male in his state-funded office. Goodman tried to explain himself, saying:

“We all bring our own struggles and our own trials in public life… I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service.”

He then apologized, sounding all the world as if he had just been helping himself to the office coffee machine without realizing you’re supposed to leave a dollar behind, and not as if he was sneaking around having gay sex in his office behind his wife’s back.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

I’d like to take a moment to thank John Hawkins, overlord at Right Wing News, for allowing me to print that last sentence.

Rep. Goodman, 33, is listed on his website as being a conservative Christian who once worked for Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan and for the Conservative Action Project. A spokesperson from Jordan’s camp said that she had heard “no allegations of wrongdoing and received no accusations of misconduct” during the six years that Goodman was involved, saying:

“Congressman Jordan is deeply disappointed by this troubling news, and believes Mr. Goodman’s resignation was the best course of action.”

Just a few weeks ago, another Ohio Republican had to resign from the legislature after a sexual harassment claim was filed against him on October 16th. According to reports of the memo, Sen. Clifford Hite was accused of inappropriate conversations and physical contact with a female member of the legislative staff over two months, and he had also propositioned her for sex.

It’s not just the Republicans, either. Earlier this week a Democratic Chief of Staff to the Senate in the state resigned over an allegation of inappropriate conduct. His resignation email was only a single sentence, and didn’t give any more details, so we’re still in the dark as to what happened there.

In less gross news, Ohio has recently been under scrutiny for non-citizens registered to vote.