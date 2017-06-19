GOP Rep Issues Chilling Warning About “Militant Left”

Arizona Rep. Trent Franks is ringing the alarm bells over the fact that last week’s shooting of House Freedom Caucus Republicans at a baseball practice session in Virginia was just one more violent incident in a long string of them perpetrated by the left. An assassination list was found on the body of the shooter with six names on it, including Franks. Five people were shot, including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who damned near didn’t make it. He will recover, but he’s had four surgeries and it will be a long, hard road for him.

The Daily Caller first reported on the list. Afterwards, federal authorities confirmed its existence and the FBI got in touch with everyone on it. All Republicans are being advised to up their security after this… because frankly, this was premeditated and planned. Who knows if there are others involved out there? Hodgkinson’s attack appears to be “premeditated,” indicating that “we have devolved to a great point in our society now. To the point where the militant left is out there to the extent that they are willing to shoot people,” Franks said.

From The Daily Caller:

Last week's attempted mass assassination of Republican lawmakers by an enraged left-winger is just the latest evidence of a "militant left" that is growing increasingly violent, Arizona Rep. Trent Franks argued in a radio interview on Sunday. Franks was among six Republicans whose names were found on a list in James T. Hodgkinson's possession when he opened fire on a GOP baseball practice last Wednesday, injuring four people including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. The list's existence was first reported by The Daily Caller and has since been confirmed by federal officials and lawmakers, including Franks, who said Sunday that the list "has been fairly accurately characterized" in the media. Hodgkinson's attack appears to be "premeditated," indicating that "we have devolved to a great point in our society now. To the point where the militant left is out there to the extent that they are willing to shoot people," Franks said. He returned to the subject of the militant left later in the interview. "The militant left here has been outrageous. It's not conservatives that are going out there burning cars and turning them upside down in universities just because someone is speaking. It's not the conservatives that are saying 'pigs in a blanket' and advocating for the killing of police officers," he said. "It's not the conservatives that are shooting people in the baseball field. This militant left is out of control and I think that the so-called moderates should stand up and eschew this and really call them out in a flagrant way."

Franks is right. Almost all of the violence we have seen over the last two years has come from the liberal left. Overturning and burning cars, looting, physically assaulting others… from one group or another, they have been Marxists and they are operating with the support of the media. All the police that have been killed… that has come from racist, leftist groups. And it is only going to get worse on the left. With leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Chuck-you Schumer, how could it not? They are inciting violence.

The media and the left instead of policing their own are blaming the victim… the GOP and the right for the violence. As if somehow they had it coming because they don’t agree with the left politically. That’s evil and disgusting. Pelosi had the gall to claim that Republican attacks on Hillary and Bill Clinton are in part to blame for the political climate that she says led Hodgkinson to open fire on Republican lawmakers. “It didn’t used to be this way. Somewhere in the 1990’s Republicans decided on the politics of personal destruction as they went after the Clintons and that is what started and it has continued,” Pelosi claimed, declining to blame the left for their violence. She was joined by that troll Joy Ann Reid of MSNBC, who viciously attacked Scalise while he lay in critical condition in a hospital bed, unable to defend himself. Reid attacked Scalise and portrayed him as an extremist for holding standard Republican positions.

This isn’t going to end well… and it is all because the militant left won’t back off and back down. They want violence and chaos to provide cover for a civil conflict and overthrowing our government. You can’t look at this and come to any other conclusion. Franks is warning that the ‘militant left’ is coming. They are already here.