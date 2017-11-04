House Republicans Create Special Resolution – Calling On Robert Mueller To Take A Hike [VIDEO]

The Republicans have had it with Robert Mueller. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution on Friday calling for former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller to step down from his position as special counsel on the probe into Russian interference. “Mueller’s got to go… Congressional pressure is growing by the hour,” Gaetz said. “Mueller was not a spectator to the transactions that now give us grave concern.” Gaetz is also the one that said this week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Uranium One probe. Either Sessions needs to do his freaking job, or he needs to go too.

Gaetz stated in a statement introducing the resolution that new evidence has emerged that the FBI withheld information from Congress about Russian corruption of American uranium companies and prevented a key FBI witness from contacting Congress. You know, the one that was gagged by Obama and his DOJ. “Although federal agents possessed this information in 2010, the Department of Justice continued investigating this ‘matter’ for over four years. The FBI, led at the time by Robert Mueller, required the confidential witness to sign a non-disclosure agreement,” Gaetz said in a statement. It shows a clear conflict of interest on Mueller’s part. He won’t resign, therefore he should be removed.

“When the witness attempted to contact Congress and federal courts about the bribery and corruption he saw, he was threatened with legal action. By silencing him, Obama’s Justice Department and Mueller’s FBI knowingly kept Congress in the dark about Russia’s significant and illegal involvement with American uranium companies,” Gaetz said. “These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised. He must step down immediately,” he said.

Co-sponsors of the resolution also include Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Louis Gohmert (R-TX). I just love Louis Gohmert. The man has a titanium spine and an accurate-as-hell moral compass. The Hill brought to light that the FBI’s investigation into a Russian kickback and bribery scheme had new developments. The FBI started their digging in 2009 and they found widespread evidence of corruption. Then they promptly buried it. Their investigation which centered around a Russian nuclear energy firm, was never brought before Congress. On top of that, the Obama administration approved the uranium deal in 2010, effectively handing over 20 percent of our uranium to our biggest enemy.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Clinton at the time as Secretary of State sat on a nine-member committee that reviewed and approved the deal. Also during this time, Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from the Russkies for one speech… double his going rate, which was ridiculous to begin with. The Clinton Foundation received millions on top of that as well.

Over the last couple of weeks, calls for a special counsel to investigate the Uranium One deal have been growing. Along with those, more and more people are calling for Mueller to step down. This is occurring in tandem with Mueller unveiling charges for former Trump campaign associates Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos, associated with money laundering, tax evasion, violation of lobbying regulations and lying. I feel those are legitimate charges. Bret Baier of Fox News is also reporting that sources within the FBI have told him that an indictment is “likely” in the case of pay-for-play at the Clinton Foundation, “barring some obstruction in some way” from the Justice Department.

Mueller served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013. Current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe supervised the FBI’s investigation into the bribery and kickback scheme and would likely have to recuse themselves from any investigation into Uranium One. Or at least, you would hope so as they are compromised as well.

“The President is begging us for help,” Gaetz told Breitbart News. “Congress should be doing more to highlight Mr. Mueller’s conflict of interest. “Tax reform is real important, but our democracy is at risk if the deep state is allowed to perpetrate the credibility of our duly elected President,” he said. I’m not sure what that means, but I don’t think there is anything there for Mueller to find on Trump. However, because of numerous conflicts of interest, he should step down and a new special counsel should be chosen… and fast.