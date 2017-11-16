JUST IN: Roy Moore Releases Letter to Sean Hannity [READ] [VIDEO]

Judge Roy Moore is not backing down one tiny bit and he shouldn’t. I truly believe he’s innocent. There are too many credibility issues with the now seven accusers. Two more came forward this morning to accuse Moore of harassing them at a mall. All of this is way too politically convenient. We are to suspend our common sense and believe that Moore was a pedophile and a sexual deviant from 1978 to 1982 and then magically got over it. This is a man with a spotless career, who attended West Point. He’s been married 33 years and this has never come up before this race. Sean Hannity is among those telling Moore to rebut his accusers on heresy and circumstantial claims from 40 years ago.

Roy Moore wrote Hannity a letter doing just that. In the end, Hannity said it would be up to the voters of Alabama to decided. Last time I heard, the Shelby County Republican Executive Committee met and issued a unanimous resolution supporting Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. Regardless of what you are hearing in the media, Moore is still ahead in the race. I hope he wins. If McConnell rigs his removal, there will be hell to pay. Moore’s campaign issued an open letter to Hannity, saying Moore denies the allegations of sexual assault and did not date “underage girls.”

Since Moore is getting ready to sue the Washington Post and others for defamation, this will be his final comment on the matter. Here’s the letter to Hannity in its entirety:

Dear Sean: I am suffering the same treatment other Republicans have had to endure. A month prior to the general election for U.S. Senate in Alabama, I have been attacked by the Washington Post and other liberal media in a desperate attempt to smear my character and defeat my campaign. Over the last 40 years I have held several public offices, including Deputy District Attorney, Circuit Judge, and Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. In addition to running five statewide and three county campaigns for public office, I have been involved in two major controversies that attracted national attention, one about the Ten Commandments and the other the sanctity of marriage. The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, Court of the Judiciary, and Attorney General have investigated, scrutinized, examined, and vetted me, not to mention every opposing candidate against whom I have run. I have been married for almost 33 years to my wife Kayla. We have four children and five granddaughters. We are in the process of investigating these false allegations to determine their origin and motivation. For instance, we have documented that the most recent accuser, Beverly Nelson, was a party in a divorce action before me in Etowah County Circuit Court in 1999. No motion was made for me to recuse. In her accusations, Nelson did not mention that I was the judge assigned to her divorce case in 1999, a matter that apparently caused her no distress at a time that was 18 years closer to the alleged assault. Yet 18 years later, while talking before the cameras about the supposed assault, she seemingly could not contain her emotions. My signature on the order of dismissal in the divorce case was annotated with the letters “D.A.,” representing the initials of my court assistant. Curiously the supposed yearbook inscription is also followed by the same initials—”D.A.” But at that time I was Deputy District Attorney, not district attorney. Those initials as well as the date under the signature block and the printed name of the restaurant are written in a style inconsistent with the rest of the yearbook inscription. The “7’s” in “Christmas 1977” are in a noticeably different script than the “7’s” in the date “12-22-77.” I believe tampering has occurred. Are we at a stage in American politics in which false allegations can overcome a public record of 40 years, stampede the media and politicians to condemn an innocent man, and potentially impact the outcome of an election of national importance? When allegations of events occurring 40 years ago—and never before mentioned during a 40-year career of public service—are brought out and taken seriously only 30 days before a critical election, we may be in trouble as a country. I adamantly deny the allegations of Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson, did not date underage girls, and have taken steps to begin a civil action for defamation. Because of that, at the direction of counsel, I cannot comment further. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now – Roy S. Moore.

Hannity gave Moore 24 hours to respond and he did. Hannity said that as a former resident of Alabama at one point in his career, he trusts the people of Alabama to make the right decision in the upcoming election, which is December 12, and that neither Mitch McConnell nor anyone else will make that determination. Former Tea Party congressman and conservative radio talk show host Joe Walsh came to the same conclusion as Hannity did… that the people of Alabama will decide, but he wondered who made Hannity “king.”

This comes down to innocent until proven guilty. Are we now a society that eagerly destroys the life and reputation of a good man without credible, verifiable proof? Since when do we burn our own at the stake over the claims of suspect sources such as commie rags like the Washington Post and swamp creatures like Gloria Allred? If that is the current state of US politics, then we are no longer a nation that honors the rule of law and the Constitution. Hang it up and call it a night.

Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Hannity delivers an ultimatum to Roy Moore? Who made Sean Hannity King? I don't give a damn what Hannity says. Or Mitch McConnell. Or Paul Ryan. Or Donald Trump. It's up to Roy Moore and the voters of Alabama. Period. https://t.co/B9rneElxy4 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 15, 2017