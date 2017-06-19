With Just ONE WORD, Mike Huckabee Exposed Leftist Violence [VIDEO]

Mike Huckabee did not mince words on Fox News over his feelings about violence from the left lately. He called it what it is… ‘terrorism’. Terrorism is defined as the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. He specifically referred to the high school students in New Jersey who had their quotes and pictures in their yearbook censored… removing references to President Trump. It’s goes way beyond that to Kathy Griffin, Shakespeare in the Park and to last week’s attempted assassination of House Freedom Caucus members at a baseball practice.

I’m not always keen on what Huckabee has to say, but he’s got a point here and it’s a good one. The media are ignoring these incidents and giving them almost no air time. They are condoning these acts of violence either openly or quietly. But this is definitely terrorism of differing flavors that is being used against Republicans and those who support Trump. People are being bullied, silenced, threatened and hurt… all because the left will use any means to obtain their political objective. If this keeps up, people will die.

Mike Huckabee said President Trump's supporters are being subjected to "terrorism" for the simple fact they clicked the Republican lever in 2016. "A lot of people are getting the heck beat out of them because they are wearing a Trump shirt," he said. "Sometimes it's more subtle," he added, pointing to the case of a Monmouth County, N.J. student who had the "Trump" logo on his T-shirt photoshopped out of his yearbook picture. "Think about what this is doing," he said. "This is bullying, it's terrorism." "Because, when you scare people from wearing a shirt they want to wear….when they are scared to do it because they are afraid they are going to have the daylights knocked out of them by some radical leftist, then they have succeeded in changing the behavior of people in a free society," Huckabee said. He called the menacing and violent episodes involving Trump supporters a "threat to our way of life."

Huckabee is also correct that this is a concerted effort to overthrow a sitting government. I’ve never seen anything like it in my lifetime and it is pushing us towards civil war. Because the left refuses to accept the results of the presidential election, they are conducting a coup within and without of our government. In my book, that’s called treason, not resistance.

There are right and wrong ways to win elections. From Huckabee: “This is not the way that we change things we don’t like in our government. We have an election coming up in 2018. You want to change it? Go out and get some new members of Congress in the Senate. In four years, we have a presidential election. You can change it then.” And that is the right way to go about it, but they won’t do that. They want revolution and they want to unseat the President. The only thing I disagree with Huckabee on here, is I believe this is indeed an organized effort to overthrow the government. And they will use more and more terrorism to achieve it.

