McCain Attacks Trump Over Arpaio Pardon – ‘He Has Shown No Remorse!’

Why am I not surprised that Amnesty-loving RINOs are criticizing President Trump over pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio? John McCain and Jeff Flake, both from Arizona, were quick to dog pile on the President, criticizing him for pardoning America’s favorite sheriff. McCain claims it undermines the rule of law. How so? Arpaio faced at most six months for contempt. Because he is 85 years-old, he probably would not have served any time. But in this politically charged reality, who knows? I contend that the law that Arpaio defied was unconstitutional to begin with and he was in fact enforcing the rule of law. So, where does McCain get off trying to undermine the President over this?

Have you ever noticed that McCain is against everything that is truly conservative in nature? I don’t like the guy. I never have. Why does he care if Arpaio is pardoned like this? It’s such a minor thing that it defies reason. Of course we are talking about a guy that wanted to work with Obama to shut down Gitmo. A man who torpedoed healthcare for the Republicans. McCain literally dragged himself from his sick bed to do it so he could stick it to the President. Talk about bitter. Arpaio has shown no remorse because he shouldn’t have any on this. He did the right thing.

From The Hill:

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) blasted President Trump over his pardon of former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday, arguing it "undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law." "Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge's orders," McCain said in a statement. "The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions." Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt after he disobeyed a federal judge's order to stop racially profiling individuals suspected of illegally entering the U.S. McCain's counterpart in the Senate, Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), also criticized Trump's decision to pardon Arpaio on Friday. "Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course," Flake wrote on Twitter.

Neither McCain or Flake showed at President Trump’s rally in Phoenix. Flake has a history of taking junkets with Democrats to Cuba. He’s a progressive. Neither of these men should even be in the Republican Party, so take their worthless opinions as you see fit. You cannot aggressively go after illegal immigrants without committing what liberals deem as profiling. McCain is for open borders, so of course he doesn’t like Arpaio.

“Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration,” the White House said. “Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is a worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.” I agree. In McCain’s case he was a war hero… but since returning home, he has betrayed us over and over again. Arpaio is a patriot and pardoning him was the right thing to do. McCain needs to put a sock in it.