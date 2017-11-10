Rush Limbaugh Reveals One Problem With Roy Moore Allegations That The Media Is Hiding…

The Washington Post alleged that Republican Judge Roy Moore, a U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, engaged in sexual conduct with a 14 yr-old girl in the late 1970s. Moore has systematically denied the allegation. Rush Limbaugh had something to say about it. On his radio show on Thursday, Limbaugh pointed out something that no one is talking about.

“If this was known, it would have been found before now, don’t you think? Do you think Mitch and his opposition research guys could have found this? It only pops up now?” Limbaugh asked.

“And of course Judge Moore is this rock-ribbed Christian, Ten Commandments guy. This is made to order for the left to start just shouting about hypocrisy and all that,” he said.

That is a good point. It’s not like he is a Democrat type who is beholden to creeps like Harvey Weinstein. And don’t forget the complete sweeping under the rug of Bob Menendez.

The media is throwing Judge Roy Moore under the bus based on allegations from an article, but Senator Bob Menendez is getting a free ride? 🤔 Democrat Bob Menendez is currently on trial for bribery & corruption charges. 🎯 Pathetic! × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — SHANNON #MAGA 🇺🇸 (@GeorgiaDirtRoad) November 10, 2017

Limbaugh added that Moore is “hated by the Washington establishment.” Mitch McConnell, the worst majority leader the Republicans have ever seen, has said that Moore should relinquish his nomination if the allegations are true. Yeah, that’s a given Mitch. The only problem is that we don’t know if they are true or not.

Limbaugh continued. “Again, Judge Moore is saying it’s all ‘fake news,’ saying that this the Washington Post trying to help his opponent. But the Washington Post says they have three other women who supposedly were also pursued by Judge Moore “when they were between 16 and 18 and he was in his thirties. The Post claims the woman who claims that Moore pursued her when she was 14 only came forward because she had heard that other women had complaints against him.”

Limbaugh took the time to read some of the Washington Posts’ report, which revealed details of one allegation against Moore.

“Moore chatted with (the 14 year-old girl) and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her,” The Post reported.

“On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.”

Limbaugh said these were very serious allegations. He also wondered why they turned up almost 40 years later out of the blue.

He has a point. Although some people can get away with this kind of thing for 40 years, it doesn’t make much sense for this guy. I’m somewhat glad that our judicial system usually takes more than someone saying something to convict someone of a crime, even though people have been convicted on testimony alone. Only time will tell if this is a legitimate concern for Moore.