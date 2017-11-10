Sean Hannity EVISCERATES Smug CNN Host Jake Tapper [VIDEO]

Yesterday, on his radio show, Sean Hannity covered the Judge Roy Moore allegations that the Washington Post made. Hannity did not condemn or defend Moore, but he evidently misspoke at one point which caused Jake Tapper to jump all over him after Media Matters caught it and put it out there. Hannity admitted his mistake later.

Here is the tweet from Media Matters that started the fight between Tapper and Hannity:

Sean Hannity is justifying Roy Moore’s conduct with teenage girls because, “it was consensual.” 😒 pic.twitter.com/AhETrsZLwP — Mr. Smith (@GuardianRover) November 10, 2017

Tapper then accused Hannity of defending Moore.

“Legally, one cannot give consent if one is underage,” Tapper wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. Legally, one cannot give consent if one is underage. https://t.co/8NYhmTHfVv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017

Hannity then slammed Tapper, CNN and Media Matters, which they had coming.

Fake Jake. LISTEN TO MY COMMENTS ALL DAY. TYPICAL MMFA LAZY HACK. CNN FAKE NEWS https://t.co/rmOO3TqKPp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017

Hannity proceeded to open his show on Fox with his viewpoint that “those on the left,” which include MSNGBC’s Chris Hayes, who attacked him for misspeaking on his radio show, were deliberately taking him out of context and that if the allegations against Moore are true that it’s “beyond reprehensible, beyond disgusting, and beyond shameful.” I might point out here that there is ZERO EVIDENCE that the allegations are true. You have the Washington Post’s word for it. They dug up four women who now all of sudden claim that Moore acted inappropriately with them 34 years ago. And it’s just a HUGE coincidence that the Democrat contender is losing and now this happens. Hannity says he believes in the presumption of innocence, but if Moore did it, he should step aside. I do too. I believe in innocent until proven guilty. This is a progressive smear job.

After his opening, Hannity had a panel appear that included Geraldo Rivera. “You misspoke in one sentence,” Rivera said. Hannity said he had been referring to the 18 year-old accuser and that if that happened it would have been consensual. Instead, it appeared he was talking about the 14 year-old. “That one line was wrong,” he corrected himself. “That one line was absolutely wrong. I misspoke.” But he wasn’t done with Tapper. And Tapper wasn’t done with him either.

I said it on the air. If you didn't just cut and paste mmfa and actually did Research you would have figured that out. Lazy Fake Jake! https://t.co/rmOO3TqKPp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017 ———— Poor Fake Jake. Mr mmfa cut and paste man. Yes Jake I️ misspoke as I said on TV. If u would have listened to the show yourself u would know https://t.co/2EMmJbTJZQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017 ———— Hannity is once again attacking me because after he said on radio today that Moore's alleged sexual conduct with a 14 year old was "consensual," I said a 14 year old cannot legally give consent.https://t.co/HIlmCqKc6C — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017 ———— I didn't cut and paste anything. Several news organizations covered your shocking and inaccurate words where you called sexual contact with a 14 year old "consensual." If you misspoke then just admit it and move on. All I've said is 14 year olds cannot legally give consent. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017 ———— Your lazy and do zero research. https://t.co/d4FqxV0nPl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017

In the end, Tapper made nice with Hannity and deleted his tweets.

I'm going to do take Hannity at his word and assume he was not referring to the 14 year girl old incident as "consensual" but rather the 17/18 year old girls. The crosstalk was confusing but no reason to believe the worst. For that reason, I'm deleting the tweets. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017

I don't watch your show but it's good that you admitted you misspoke about "consensual" sexual contact with 14 year old girl. For that reason, I deleted the tweets. We agree that if the charges are true, it's horrifying. https://t.co/HPefM77WTN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2017

There was one more dig from Hannity:

You should. U can learn a lot https://t.co/GPKctEz2dp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017

But then Hannity buried the hatchet as well.

I honestly appreciate you pulling down those tweets. No hard feelings. I’ll do the same for you. All my best Sean https://t.co/GPKctEz2dp — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 10, 2017

In the end Hannity issued a corrective statement:

“As I said on TV tonight, I apologize when I misspoke and was not totally clear earlier today. It’s really sad when the lazy media in this country cuts and pastes a deceptive and out of context comment by a Soros funded radical left-wing group that has purposefully taken me out of context for years. My comments on the topic of Judge Moore were clear and unambiguous both on radio and on TV, if people would do their own research and reporting. People need to listen to the totality of my remarks if they care about the truth. I interview guests of all points of view, but I speak for myself.”

Hannity was clear on Moore as far as I’m concerned. What gets me is the lynch mob from both sides of the political aisle wanting to take him down when there is no credible evidence against the guy.