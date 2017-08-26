SHAME! White House Staffer Inflates Credentials To Tell Press LIES About Gorka’s Resignation

I heard about this incident this morning and have been contemplating it all day. As you know Sebastian Gorka resigned yesterday from the White House. He resigned ostensibly because he feels that the President’s agenda has been compromised. As you can see below, he was furious that there was no mention in Trump’s Afghanistan speech concerning radical Islam. I am not a huge fan of Gorka, but I agree, that was an egregious omission. That smacks of the Obama presidency and their political correctness concerning Islamists. So, I don’t blame him for resigning.

It’s been floating around for months, that like Bannon, Gorka would be pushed out of the White House. Kelly Sadler, who is a low-level staffer in the White House, was evidently the one who sent out an email saying, “From a White House Official: ‘Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House.’” She claimed to be a high-level staffer, which she is not and she asked to not be attributed for the information. It’s also being said there is a second source claiming this. But by all reliable accounts, Gorka did indeed resign.

From Breitbart:

Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week. The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost. Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.

I have no idea why Sadler did this, what made her think it was okay or that she would not be outed for it. It is shameful behavior, I don’t care how you feel about Sebastian Gorka. You don’t do this kind of thing. I have to wonder if she was instructed to do this, because otherwise, her job is in real jeopardy now. She emailed this to a number of people in the media. Sadler opens up the communication by saying the email is for “BACKGROUND PURPOSES ONLY.” That text is written in bright red, and bolded. The headline of the email is “Background on Sebastian Gorka.” I’m sorry, but she should be fired for this.

It went to media elites and she pleaded: “No attribution to me, please. Senior White House official only.” That is dishonest. It’s akin to leaking. I would hope that Kelly will can her for this. You just can’t allow this kind of behavior in the ranks and expect to even function in the White House. It is unprofessional and vindictive. The White House is so far not commenting and neither is Sadler. Silence will indicate that Sadler was directed to do this, so I strongly suggest the White House address this and fast.

WH official: "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2017

NPR reports that Sebastian Gorka no longer works at WH – network says he did *not* resign. The Breitbart contingent exiled. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 26, 2017

A White House Official says : "Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House." — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 26, 2017

