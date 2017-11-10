Suddenly, Roy More Is Accused Of A Sexual Encounter – 38 Years Ago

Let’s get right to it

Woman says Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter when she was 14, he was 32 Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore. It was early 1979 and Moore — now the Republican nominee in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat — was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. He struck up a conversation, Corfman and her mother say, and offered to watch the girl while her mother went inside for a child custody hearing. (snip) Alone with Corfman, Moore chatted with her and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. “I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she remembers thinking. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman says she asked Moore to take her home, and he did.

Over the years, she has said nothing. Not during other runs for office. But, interestingly, now she comes out?

Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older. None of the three women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact. Of the four women, the youngest at the time was Corfman, who is the only one who says she had sexual contact with Moore that went beyond kissing. She says they did not have intercourse.

Now, I’m not here to judge Moore one way or the other. I’ll get to that in a minute. But, let’s note that other than Corfman being 14 at the time, none of this is illegal activity! There is no allegation of sexual assault, harassment, or impropriety, other than the women being younger than he was. Everything was consensual. The age of consent in Alabama is 16.

And, seriously, this occurred 38 years ago.

Interestingly, the same people who are getting the vapors over this have continuously defended Bill Clinton over numerous allegations of sexual assault, including rape, and had no problem with him getting oral sex in the White House from a female intern young enough to be his daughter. Nor did these same people have a problem with Bill and Hillary working hard to destroy these women.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore, now 70, said. The campaign said in a subsequent statement that if the allegations were true they would have surfaced during his previous campaigns, adding “this garbage is the very definition of fake news.”

Moore has a full statement here.

Now, some nascent Republicans are doing their normal schtick, saying he needs to go. Ones like Jonah Goldberg and John McCain, forgetting that these are allegations

Thank you for your understanding of Due Process, innocent till proven guilty, and our Bill Of Rights. Perhaps you should resign. — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) November 10, 2017

And therein lies a few problems. Some Republicans are willing to throw their people to the wolves in a heartbeat. Remember Larry Craig? Forced out over a misdemeanor which was just an attempt for consensual sex. Yet, Democrats let several of their own back in, such as William “Cold Cash” Jefferson. There are only minor calls for Senator Menendez to resign.

Second, and more important, yeah, Due Process, innocent till proven guilty, and so forth. Allegations require proof. I really haven’t touched all the allegations towards all the Hollywood folks and others, because they are just that: allegations. Many seem to have little in the way of proof. But, there is a huge difference between a lot of them and Moore: they are accused of things like sexual assault, rape, abuse of power, sexual harassment. Moore is being accused of …. trying to date.

If it’s true about the 14 year old, then he should step down. But, this requires actual proof, not an allegation from 38 years ago.

