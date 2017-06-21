Things Just Got VERY Bad for John McCain – Look Who’s Funding His Foundation…

John McCain is a man with a confusing reputation for conservatives. On the one hand, he’s a war hero whose military service demands utmost respect and gratitude. On the other, he’s a squishy moderate who has aggravated principled Republicans for a long time. Now, he’s a prominent anti-Trump Republican, which has led some to begin digging into McCain’s background. And the people bankrolling his legacy foundation have raised a few eyebrows.

In 2012, McCain used unspent funds from his 2008 presidential campaign to form a new foundation, the McCain Institute for International Leadership. The foundation “is dedicated to advancing human rights, dignity, democracy and freedom”, and is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, currently valued at $8.1 million.

But who is funding this foundation? When the “Daily Caller” did some investigating, they discovered that contributions for as much as $100,000 came from far-left activist George Soros, as well as Teneo, a company founded by Doug Band, a former associate of Bill Clinton’s. It’s through Teneo that Bill Clinton has been able to make millions through speeches and business deals.

Those aren’t the only donations to raise eyebrows, though. A $1 million Saudi Arabian donation was discovered by Bloomberg in 2016. There was also $100,000 accepted from a Moroccan state-run company which has repeatedly been accused of abusing and exploiting its workers. There was also over $100,000 from OCP, S.A., a Moroccan state-owned phosphate company which operates in the Western Sahara — an area that Morocco forcibly seized in 1975 and continues to hold, despite U.N. resolutions condemning the action.

It’s not just donations that are problematic, too — the foundation gave $205,000 to the National Iranian-American Council.

Some believe that the foundation is nothing more than a corrupt enterprise. “[H]igh government officials such as John McCain, [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama should not get involved with vehicles like these where substantial sums can be funneled over time in ways that at best, wreak of impropriety and at worse are public corruption,” Charles Ortel, a retired Wall Street investment banker and philanthropy law expert, said to the “Daily Caller”.

