TREY GOWDY: Maybe DNC Didn’t Cooperate With DHS Because There Was Something Else On That Server [VIDEO]

This right here, is how you drop a nuclear truth bomb on everyone. Trey Gowdy wondered out loud in front of the cameras what else the Democratic National Committee had on their server that made it too incriminating to ask for help from the FBI to stop the Russian hackers who got to them during the election. That’s an excellent question. The Dems claimed they never received federal assistance and that’s because the DNC had something it “didn’t want law enforcement to see” and therefore refused their help.

Trey Gowdy gave an interview to Martha MacCallum of Fox News on exactly why the DNC would not turn over their server to DHS or the FBI who could have patched security holes in their network and protected them from future cyber intrusions. He wants to know what they are hiding and so do I. If you’ll remember, the DNC was hacked by the Russians during the 2016 presidential election and then… voila! WikiLeaks published thousands of their emails. Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who I consider to be a dirt bag, for once came through with the truth. He testified to the House Intelligence Committee yesterday that the DNC said at the time it did not need the Department of Homeland Security’s help after the hacks. Telling.

From Breitbart:

GOWDY: Let me hazard a wild guess. There may be something else on that server they didn't want law enforcement to see? That is where you start. I don't like speculating, but I have dealt in the past with victims that would not cooperate with investigations. Typically, the reason is, there is something else you don't want law enforcement to see. There is no reason to not allow DHS to patch or fix a vulnerability in the DNC system. Heaven knows there is no reason to not give the world's premier law enforcement agency, which is the FBI, the evidence they may need to stop another attack from hurting someone else.

Immediately after Jeh Johnson testified, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) got up there and lied under oath. She claimed that while she was the chair of the DNC, she was never contacted by any federal agency, including DHS and the FBI, about the hack. Right. No one believes that and Jeh Johnson’s testimony shows that Debbie is an unmitigated liar. When questioned on why the DNC would not give access to DHS or the FBI, Gowdy had this to say: “Let me hazard a wild guess: that there may be something else on that server they didn’t want law enforcement to see?” Gowdy said. Beast mode. Gowdy pointed out that during his career as a prosecutor, it was his experience that when a victim did not turn over such material, they had something to hide.

They didn’t want to turn their server over for the same reason that Debbie Wasserman Schultz wanted that laptop back those IT guys from the Middle East stole. There is damning crap on it. I’d really love to know what it is, but bottom line… they are hiding stuff that would do them in if it was uncovered. You don’t have to be a genius to figure that one out.