WHOA! Gingrich Says Mueller ISN’T Neutral, Calling On Congress To ABOLISH Special Counsel

Newt Gingrich is now calling for Congress to ditch Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russia’s meddling in our elections. I’m torn on this. I think there needs to be an investigation… I’m just not sure Mueller is the guy for it. He’s too cozy with Comey. The question here is if Mueller can be neutral in all this given that Comey hates Trump. I personally believe he conspired against the President to bring him down.

But regardless of who leads the Russian investigation, it needs to move forward. You don’t quash it because the former FBI director is hostile towards the President. You ensure whoever is conducting the investigation is non-partisan, unbiased and fair. Given, Comey’s goal was the appointment of a Special Counsel and he achieved that. But the investigation is warranted… you just have to make sure whomever is in control of it is not also tainted by Comey and his hatred of the President.

From The Daily Caller:

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called on Congress to stop special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gingrich said it’s clear that former FBI-Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will interfere with Mueller’s ability to conduct a fair investigation. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “It’s very clear that Comey hates Trump,” Gingrich told radio host John Catsimatidis, according to The Hill. “Comey is clearly extraordinarily hostile to Trump.” According to Gingrich, lawmakers should take action to stop the independent investigation from moving forward. “I think Congress should now intervene, and they should abolish the independent counsel because Comey makes so clear that it’s the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to The New York Times, deliberately set up this particular situation,” he continued. “It’s very sick.” Gingrich doubled down on his comments during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” saying the allegations against President Donald Trump are unwarranted attacks.

I will agree with Gingrich that this has turned into a witch hunt. But the investigation into Russia’s shenanigans will more than likely damn Russia and exonerate the President here. The truth should be uncovered one way or the other. I also believe that James Comey broke multiple laws and violated agreements and should be held responsible for those actions… legally. Comey is the only one here that has demonstrably broken the law so far. His efforts during testimony not only proved that, they should ensure that the DOJ’s efforts against him now bear fruit.

Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz accused Comey of leaking so-called “privileged” communications with the President and suggested the former director of the FBI should be investigated for doing so. Yes, he should and prosecuted in my opinion. But I don’t think you can argue the hatred for Trump by Comey is ‘poisonous’ to an ongoing legitimate investigation. I would think that the President would want all of this in the open and cleared up once and for all. Gingrich is out of line here. Let the investigation move forward… ditch Mueller if needed, but do not silence the facts of the matter.