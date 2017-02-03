French Soldiers Stop Another Machete Wielding, Allahu Akbar Shouting Attacker

French and German politicians are offering up prayers that the attacker is not a “refugee”, as are all the American Democrats screeching about Trump’s “Muslim ban”

(Fox News) A group of four French soldiers were attacked Friday inside a shopping mall beneath the Louvre Museum in Paris by a machete-wielding man shouting “Allahu akbar,” authorities said. One of the soldiers suffered minor injuries and the attacker was gravely wounded. A military spokesman said the soldiers tried to fight off the assailant before opening fire. The soldier who was slightly injured was not the soldier who opened fire, according to authorities. The investigation is in its early stages, but the head of police told Reuters that– based on the attackers remarks– authorities believe the suspect wanted to carry out a terror attack at the famed museum.

Reuters is reporting that a second person was arrested, but nothing is known at this time. The museum is Paris’ second largest tourist attraction. He was carrying two backpacks, of which the police said had no bombs.

There is a little confusion on the weapon. Some say a knife, some say a machete. He did have two machete’s on him, that we do know. Regardless, he received the gift of 5 bullets to the stomach for his troubles.

And, you can bet that if he is a “refugee”, the authorities will slow walk that bit of news.

Meanwhile, in the People’s Republik Of California

Diners at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Southern California had their meals interrupted Thursday night when a man tossed a homemade explosive device into the restaurant, officials said. “This evening an incendiary device exploded within our Pasadena restaurant,” The Cheescake Factory said in a statement. “Thankfully, none of our guests or staff was injured. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and we hope to reopen in Pasadena on Friday, as usual.” (snip) Citing witnesses, police described the suspect as a “male of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, 6’0, thin build, with a heavy beard and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.”

Huh. The bomb did little more than really put out a lot of smoke. On this one, we may never know the full details.

